Sunset Commission Members Submit Recommendations to Reform the Texas Medical Board

According to State Representative Bill Zedler, "I have been receiving complaints against the board from numerous physicians and the public for years. These recommendations would be a good start to reforming the TMB by providing an Ombudsman for oversight, the trial de novo option on appeal to provide proper due process for the physicians and the simple requirement to use certified mail on all mailed notifications."

The Sunset Commission members will vote on the new proposed recommendations at the May 24th Hearing to determine which ones will be submitted to the full Legislature who will consider Sunset recommendations and make final determinations for 2019 legislation.

Sheila Hemphill, CEO TRTK states, "We have been working with and interviewing numerous physicians, attorneys and members of the public who have reported egregious actions of the TMB. We have followed the physicians' stories starting with the complaint process, the Informal Settlement Conference, through the SOAH all the way through the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rulings. Reports include but are not limited to withholding or prohibiting evidence supporting the physician's innocence, failing to comply with and violating their own board rules, utilizing biased experts, use of law enforcement during office investigations, and violating constitutional rights of physicians and their patients, etc. These 12 recommendations are a good start to bring important reforms to the TMB to correct problems identified by physicians, the public and the 5th Circuit Court."

The board is appointed by the Governor yet there is not a formal complaint process administered by the Governor's office for complaints against the TMB or staff. Complaints against the board or staff are to be reported to the 181 offices of the Legislature who are currently responsible for oversight of the TMB or to the TMB itself or the State Auditor's Office.

Visit www.texasrighttoknow.com for more information and to sign our petition to support these members' recommendations.

About Texas Right to Know: TRTK is a for-profit service designed to inform and connect people in the community regarding local and state issues.

Media Contact: Sheila Hemphill, info@texasrighttoknow.com, 325.226.3683

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunset-commission-members-submit-recommendations-to-reform-the-texas-medical-board-300651915.html

SOURCE Texas Right to Know

Related Links

http://www.texasrighttoknow.com

