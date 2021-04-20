Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center to Support Eligible Families With FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Relief Applications

DANVILLE, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Sunset Funeral Homes and Cremation Center would like to inform the communities we serve to be aware that beginning April 12, families that experienced the death of a loved one due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $9,000 in funeral assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Two pieces of legislation passed by Congress - the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 - authorized FEMA to provide financial assistance to families that incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. If eligible, reimbursement funds come directly from FEMA, and Sunset Funeral Homes will assist community members in securing funding, regardless of the location of the prior funeral home. As a third party, Sunset will not directly provide or receive any funds through this program.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult year as hundreds of thousands of families throughout the country have unexpectedly had to plan a funeral as a result of COVID-19," said Linda Darby, CEO, Sunset Funeral Homes and Cremation Center. "Our hearts are with not only the families we served but everyone who is grieving the death of a loved one due to the pandemic. While this assistance cannot take away pain and grief, it will make a tremendous difference by enabling them to meaningfully honor the life of their loved one and lay them to rest with dignity."

Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral and memorial services, and burial, interment, or cremation, as well as markers and monuments. The FEMA website has complete information about eligibility requirements, documentation applicants will be required to provide, and how to start the application process. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

"We are happy to assist members of the communities we serve with the application process, even if you sought services through another funeral home previously. We can order copies of a death certificate or provide copies of receipts or contracts showing the expenses that were incurred - please call us," said Darby. Families may wish to visit SunsetFuneralHome.com for ideas on how to honor loved ones and other information that may be useful as they continue their grief journey.

Sunset Funeral Homes, Memorial Park and Cremation Center is a family-owned funeral service provider with funeral homes located in Danville, Oakwood, Westville, Georgetown, Mahomet and Champaign Illinois and Covington, Indiana. Since 1960, the dedicated and experienced Sunset Family Service team has helped families in the community by providing knowledgeable guidance and offering a full range of personalized services to suit their end-of-life wishes and requirements. For press inquiries contact, Yaunah Hairston, Marketing Director (217) 960-2265 or [email protected].

