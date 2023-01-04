Sunset Island Group Announces Expansion Through Acquisition of Calamus Brands

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNSET ISLAND GROUP, INC. (OTC: SIGO) is excited to announce the Company has acquired Calamus Brands. The acquisition of Calamus Brands will allow the Company to expand its operation.

The expansion when all phases are completed will include 205,000 square feet of cannabis operations. This will include nursery operations, distribution, manufacturing, and cultivation. The first phase has begun with the set up and licensing of the existing 35,000 square feet of Greenhouse space that will be used for our nursery operation. This is a significant increase from the 10,000 square feet the company currently occupies. The company will provide additional information about expansion and projections in the coming weeks.

About Sunset Island Group: Sunset Island Group's mission is to marry superior genetics and cutting-edge technology to deliver 100% disease-free clones of cannabis strains with strong market demand. Since 2018, we have produced hundreds of thousands of healthy, vigorous cannabis clones and working to expand our nursery operations, capable of producing millions of plants per year. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.sunsetislandgroup.com or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/vbfbrands/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors

SOURCE SUNSET ISLAND GROUP, INC.