Sunset Learning Institute (SLI) Joins Amazon Web Services (AWS) APN Training Partner Program

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLI was selected among hundreds of companies worldwide, interested in becoming an AWS Authorized Training Partner.

"AWS is extremely selective with who they endorse to teach their AWS Training curriculum. Given our longstanding capabilities demonstrated, we are thrilled to be joining this exclusive collection of AWS Training Partners sanctioned to deliver official AWS content," says Rick Morgan, CEO of Sunset Learning Institute.

Sunset Learning Institute (SLI) is pleased to announce that it has become an official Amazon Web Services (AWS) Authorized Training Partner in North America.

SLI will soon be providing both in-person and virtual AWS classroom courses taught by our own AWS Authorized Instructors, allowing students to attend training in the modality that best fits their needs. Our training courses are built by the experts at AWS and updated regularly so students will feel confident knowing that they are always learning the latest information and keeping their cloud skills at the top level of expertise.

"Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners, aims to equip builders with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices so learners can advance their careers and transform their organizations." - Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification, AWS.

AWS Training and Certification equips learners and organizations across the globe with cloud computing education to build and validate in-demand cloud computing skills. Learners of various skill levels, roles, and backgrounds can build knowledge and practical skills using an extensive library of live classroom training and more than 500 free online courses. AWS Certification enables learners to validate their cloud computing expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

"Trained organizations are 80% faster to adopt the cloud, 4.4x more likely to overcome operational concerns, and 3.8x more likely to meet cloud ROI." - IDC White Paper, sponsored by Amazon Web Services. Train to Accelerate Your Cloud Strategy, October 2017.

About Sunset Learning Institute

Sunset Learning Institute (SLI) has been an innovative leader in developing and delivering authorized technical training since 1996. Our goal is to help our customers optimize their technology investments. We do this by providing convenient, high-quality technical training that our customers can rely on. We empower students to master their desired technologies for their unique environments.

