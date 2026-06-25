Sunset World Group Receives Blue Heart Award for its Commitment to Preventing Human Trafficking

CANCUN, Mexico, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, Sunset World Group received the Blue Heart Award, an initiative promoted by the United Nations (UN) that recognizes companies committed to preventing and combating human trafficking through training and awareness-raising for their staff.

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This award is granted every two years to organizations that actively participate in training programs focused on identifying, preventing, and reporting this crime. As part of the requirements to obtain the award, companies must train their employees through programs offered by the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF), thus strengthening a culture of protecting human rights and preventing the exploitation of people.

The Blue Heart campaign is an international initiative that seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking and mobilize governments, businesses, and civil society to take action against this crime that affects millions of people worldwide. Receiving the Blue Heart Distinction reaffirms Grupo Sunset World's commitment to corporate social responsibility and to building safe work and tourism environments where respect for human dignity prevails.

Through ongoing training and social responsibility initiatives, Grupo Sunset World continues to strengthen its contribution to creating a safer, more ethical tourism industry committed to the well-being of people.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences