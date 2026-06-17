Sunset World Group Confirms It Is Prepared for the 2026 Hurricane Season

CANCUN, Mexico, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of hurricane season in the Atlantic, Sunset World Group announced that its hotels and staff are prepared to handle any weather-related event, thanks to the ongoing implementation of its Storm and Hurricane Prevention and Response Program.

The program includes specialized training for staff at all of the group's hotels to act before, during, and after the impact of a tropical storm or hurricane, with the primary objective of safeguarding the well-being of its members, guests, and staff.

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As part of these preventative measures, at the beginning of each year maintenance work is carried out on facilities, equipment is inspected, strategic materials and resources are stockpiled, operational protocols are updated, emergency brigades are formed, and communication channels with Civil Protection authorities and other relevant agencies are strengthened.

Sunset World Group emphasized that the safety of its members and guests is a constant priority, maintaining a culture of prevention supported by established procedures and trained personnel to respond efficiently to hydrometeorological events.

With over three decades of experience in the tourism industry, Sunset World Group operates hotels in Cancún and the Riviera Maya, where it also promotes initiatives for environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and the conservation of natural resources. This comprehensive vision allows it to combine high service standards with responsible management of the risks associated with tourism in the Mexican Caribbean.

Looking ahead to the 2026 hurricane season, Sunset World Group reiterated its commitment to providing safe and reliable vacation experiences, maintaining prepared facilities, trained staff, and updated protocols to protect those who visit its properties.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences