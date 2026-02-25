Sunset World Group Elevates Culinary Art in Cancun and the Riviera Maya with Innovation, Tradition, and International Excellence

As an example, Sunset World Group chefs and kitchen staff participated in specialized training in haute cuisine and international pastry, taught by European experts, where they refined techniques, flavors, and presentations that elevate the culinary experience at the group's hotels. This training is complemented by a gastronomic offering that pays homage to the richness of Mexican cuisine through specialty restaurants and gastronomic festivals that celebrate the country's culinary diversity.

Innovation is not limited to the kitchen. Spaces like the Azúcar restaurant incorporate modern mixology and dynamic atmospheres with live music, fusing gastronomy, entertainment, and creative cocktails into a single concept. Also noteworthy are the dinners designed for special occasions, such as the Romantic Dinner, the Mayan Moon Dinner, the Steak Dinner, and the Lobster Dinner.

The gastronomic philosophy of Sunset World Group is based on the continuous evolution of its menu, not only expanding the variety of dishes but also incorporating current trends and the needs of travelers, considering issues such as allergens, dietary restrictions, and food preferences, thus reinforcing the group's commitment to the well-being and safety of its members and guests. This approach is complemented by certifications such as the Distintivo H, which the group's hotel restaurants and bars obtain year after year after rigorous hygiene and food handling evaluations, reaffirming the highest standards of quality and food safety.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Group