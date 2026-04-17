Sunset World Group Has Everything to Pamper Its Younger Guests

CANCUN, Mexico, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of Children's Day, Sunset World Group celebrates the essence of childhood by highlighting the joy of discovering, playing, and creating lifelong memories through a program focused on fun, safety, and imagination, reaffirming its commitment to memorable experiences for its younger guests.

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At Sunset World Group, every child's smile is a fundamental part of the experience. Therefore, spaces have been specially designed for children, where they can explore their creativity and energy in a safe and supervised environment. Among the main attractions is the Kids Zone, a space dedicated to children's entertainment that offers a wide variety of activities such as crafts, painting, board games, recreational activities, and movie screenings, among other options, all aimed at stimulating their development and enjoyment.

Likewise, the playgrounds and water features make every day an adventure-filled experience, with pool activities and areas designed for family time, where the fun is shared and multiplied. All activities at Sunset World Group are carefully designed to ensure safe and supervised environments, allowing children to learn, play, and develop while their parents relax and enjoy peace of mind.

This April 30th, Sunset World Group joins the celebration of Children's Day by inviting everyone to experience the magic of childhood in an environment where every moment becomes an unforgettable story. In this sense, fun transcends mere service, becoming an experience that grows with each child.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences