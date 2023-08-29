SunShare, Leading Community Solar Provider, Donates $7.2 Million to Navajo Technical University and Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women

Celebration and press conference held at Navajo Technical University with President of Navajo Nation commemorates the contributions and partnerships

CROWNPOINT, N.M., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunShare Management, LLC ("SunShare"), a leading community solar subscriber acquisition and management company, is proud to announce its significant contributions toward energy sovereignty, workforce development, and advocacy in the Navajo Nation and 19 Pueblo Tribes of New Mexico. SunShare has been chosen as the Subscriber Organization and Project Developer for six awards under New Mexico's new community solar program, totaling 30 megawatts AC of community solar gardens across the state. The company is working with New Mexico thermal storage developer CSolPower, and the state's Tribal Nations and Pueblos, to invest in sustainable energy initiatives.

SunShare's commitment to sustainability goes beyond clean energy production; it extends to enhancing the lives of the communities it serves. In alignment with this ethos, SunShare is delighted to announce its generous donations to two noteworthy organizations.

"We are excited to join hands with the Navajo Nation and our partners to celebrate the intersection of renewable energy and community empowerment," said David Amster-Olszewski, CEO and Founder of SunShare. "Our collaborations with Navajo Technical University and the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women exemplify our commitment to creating a sustainable, inclusive future."

Navajo Technical University: Investing in the Workforce of the Future

SunShare's investment of $6.0 million in Navajo Technical University underscores its dedication to promoting a sustainable future while supporting local education. This contribution will be paid over installments over a mutually agreed upon period of time, to effectively bolster the growth of the renewable energy workforce within the Navajo Nation, encouraging the entry of new industries into the southwestern region. The grant reflects SunShare's recognition of the Navajo Nation's leadership in the ongoing energy transition and signifies its commitment to fostering energy sovereignty.

"At Navajo Technical University we pride ourselves in our commitment to education, community development, and preparing our students for a changing world, while maintaining our values," said Dr. Elmer Guy, President of Navajo Technical University. "We are thrilled to partner with SunShare to advance workforce development programs for our students that prepare them for careers in the growing renewable energy sector - which benefits our communities environmentally and economically."

Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women: Advocacy for a Safer Future

SunShare's donation of $1.2 million to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW) resonates deeply with its value of community empowerment. CSVANW has been a steadfast advocate for indigenous women and children, advocating for transformative change within systems. This grant, which will be paid over several years, is a testament to SunShare's commitment to supporting CSVANW's essential work, enabling them to expand their training and education programs and extend their vital services to more tribal communities.

"CSVANW has always been dedicated to transforming the landscape of support, advocacy, and healing for our communities. SunShare's commitment aligns seamlessly with our core values, igniting a brighter path towards ending violence and advancing the rights of Native women," said Angel Charley, Executive Director, Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. "The significance of this donation goes beyond the financial value; it signifies an alliance built on shared goals and determination."

Celebration & Press Conference with the President of the Navajo Nation

To mark these monumental contributions, SunShare will be hosting a celebration and press conference on August 29th at Navajo Technical University. The event will bring together community leaders, renewable energy enthusiasts, and advocates for positive change. President Buu Nygren of the Navajo Nation will be in attendance to express his support and appreciation for SunShare's meaningful endeavors.

SunShare remains resolute in its mission to drive positive change, advance clean energy solutions, and invest in indigenous communities. The company's contributions exemplify the power of collective action and the potential of renewable energy to fuel transformation.

About SunShare

SunShare has been a pioneer in the community solar industry since 2011. SunShare earned its place as the first company to build and operate a community solar garden in a competitive market by breaking through legislative and regulatory barriers to pave the way for all citizens to have equal access to renewable energy. Since then, SunShare has led the way in transforming the energy industry with locally-generated solar power. SunShare has developed approximately 80 fully-subscribed community solar gardens across Colorado and Minnesota. It has built one of the largest active residential subscriber bases in community solar, focusing on the individuals and families that community solar programs were created to serve. SunShare offers subscribers a choice for renewable energy regardless of homeownership, and without rooftop installation. Through innovations, the SunShare team is making solar an easy choice for thousands of citizens, businesses, and organizations to create a cleaner, brighter future. Learn more at mysunshare.com .

About Navajo Technical University

Navajo Technical University, like all tribal colleges and universities, grew out of a prayer in the 1960s that envisioned all tribes moving toward self-determination by expressing their sovereignty and establishing their own institutions of higher education. It was as a result of this movement that NTU began as the Navajo Skill Center in 1979 to meet the immediate needs of an unemployed population on the Navajo Nation.

Students enrolled to learn the rudiments of a trade, graduated, and joined the workforce; however, it soon became clear that the students wanted more. In 1985 the Board of Directors changed the Skill Center's name to Crownpoint Institute of Technology and in November 2006 the Navajo Nation Council approved changing the name to Navajo Technical College. In 2013, NTC became NTU - becoming the first university established on the Navajo Nation.

Today, NTU is one of the premier institutions of higher education in the nation, providing a unique balance between science and technology and culture and tradition. Much of what guides NTU's success is our mission and our identity rooted in the Diné Philosophy of Education.

About Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women

CSVANW is a member-driven tribal coalition that represents the broadest and most unified voice in advocating and collectively addressing violence against Native women and children across the region.

An alliance of more than 50 passionate, distinguished and highly committed organizations and individuals, the CSVANW team of staff, Board of Directors and committed membership works aggressively to raise awareness about the safety of Native women and children at the state, tribal and federal levels, in addition to providing the utmost critical lifeline services to those affected by violence. CSVANW provides training, advocate support, and technical assistance for tribes and law enforcement seeking help in working with tribes. The Coalition also offers policy advocacy on behalf of tribes.

For more information about the CSVANW, go to www.csvanw.org.

