Sunshine Beverages Launches New Tropical Pineapple Sparkling Energy Drink; Expands Nationwide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Beverages, makers of delicious Sparkling Energy Waters and Drinks, has expanded its portfolio of Sparking Energy Drinks with the launch of Tropical Pineapple. The launch comes on the heels of this year's majority investment from Cypress Ascendant, a strategic capital investment firm, fueling a refreshed business model, operations, and increased awareness for the brand.

The industry veterans at Cypress Ascendant took note of the brand's unique flavor-packed lineup and niche positioning and in January 2022, the two companies joined forces. The investment brings new leadership to Sunshine, including Amanda Goers as President, who has spearheaded a pivot to the brand's approach to help fuel opportunities such as expanded distribution, consumer appeal and adoption, bolster reach, and marketing support.

"The Cypress Ascendant team is helping to kick off an exciting era for Sunshine, a brand with limitless potential," said Goers. "Tropical Pineapple has long been in the works and is rounding out the portfolio as a highly-anticipated summer flavor, sure to become a classic. At the same time, more consumers are buzzing about the brand across the country. We're eager to see where the Cypress team's decades of combined veteran experience, valuable industry relationships and connections, and overall leadership can bring the brand, from exciting innovation announcements, to growth and more in the future."

Delivering an energy boost that consumers can feel good about continues to be evident with Tropical Pineapple, which joins fan favorites Clementine Twist, Ginger Berry and Blueberry Lemonade. It combines the ripe, slightly sweet flavor of fruity pineapple with notes of citrus into a refreshing and delicious sparkling energy drink that is perfect for summer. Filled with electrolytes, vitamins A, C, D and E, and 70mg of organic caffeine sourced from organic green coffee beans, Tropical Pineapple is the perfect escape to cool down as the weather heats up. Each can offers 100% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin B12 to support energy levels, nerve function, and the immune system.

Tropical Pineapple is now available for purchase on Amazon, www.drinkthesunshine.com and on shelves at more than 2,000 stores nationwide including Weis Markets, Food Lion, Lowes Foods, and Canteen with additional partners to be named within food service, natural, grocery and club channels. The 12 oz. cans are sold individually with an SRP of $2.49 or in 12 packs with an SRP of $29.99. For more information, visit www.drinkthesunshine.com.

Launched in 2013, Sunshine Beverages believes in making lives shine brighter through Sparkling Energy Waters and Drinks packed with vitamins and electrolytes. With sugary sodas and coffees dominating the caffeinated beverage market, the brand aims to be the refreshing alternative that also hydrates and rejuvenates the mind and body. Sunshine Beverages can be found at retailers including Giant, Publix, Kroger, Food Lion and more as well as on Amazon. Find more information at drinkthesunshine.com and follow Sunshine Beverages via Facebook (@DrinkSunshine) and Instagram (@drinkthesunshine).

