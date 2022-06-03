Sunshine Botanicals and World Plasma Announce a Holistic Integrative Partnership for the Aesthetics Industry

NEWNAN, Ga., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Botanicals (https://www.sunshinebotanicals.com/), an award-winning green beauty brand, and World Plasma (https://www.worldplasma.com/home), the official international distributor for the Plaxel Fibroblast Plasma Pen, have joined forces to create a powerful, post-treatment skincare system. This system accelerates fibroblast skin tightening treatments' healing and recovery process scheduled to launch on June 1.

When the founders of each company met during an online trade show event during Covid in 2020, there was an instant connection between the companies' founders. They shared their passions for creating non-invasive, results-focused, and holistic approaches to treating aging skin, which turned out to be a fateful encounter …

Emily Fritchey, Founder, and CEO of Sunshine Botanicals. Widely known by her clients as the "The Skin Whisperer," Emily is the visionary and passionate product formulator behind the brand. Emily is also an accomplished aesthetician, aesthetics educator, and holistic skin therapist. "I consider this chance encounter to be divine intervention," says Rachael Arnold, Founder and CEO of World Plasma. "I have developed my device and training programs for aesthetics professionals and have been on a mission to create holistic, alternative treatments to injections and invasive procedures for years. The missing link for me for a long time was finding topical skincare to go with this that was clean and worked. The demand for this is huge and partnering with Sunshine Botanicals to co-brand the specific botanical formulations necessary to accelerate the benefits of Plasma Skin Tightening is very exciting and is a total game-changer for the aesthetics industry," says Rachael.

About Sunshine Botanicals

Sunshine Botanicals takes tremendous pride in making its products in America with the highest manufacturing and ingredient sourcing standards. "Clinical Skin Care - From a Botanical Perspective has always been our motto, and we were "green" long before it was ever a marketing strategy," says Sunshine Botanicals founder Emily Fritchey. "To bring together the medicinal properties of wildcrafted plants and botanicals with a powerful skin tightening device like Plaxel Plasma is beyond exciting and provides consumers with a serious, holistic alternative to injections and invasive procedures that deliver healthy, safe, and lasting results.

