Sunshine Enclosures Announces Acquisition of Full Scale LLC, Expanding Market Presence and Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Enclosures, a leading provider of innovative, custom packaging solutions in the North American cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Full Scale, a prominent provider of branding and packaging services in the Colorado cannabis market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Sunshine Enclosures' growth strategy and further solidifies its position as a key player in the industry.

The acquisition of Full Scale aligns seamlessly with Sunshine Enclosures' commitment to providing comprehensive packaging design and manufacturing services to its customers. By integrating the strengths of both companies, Sunshine Enclosures aims to enhance its product offerings, broaden its customer base, and fortify its competitive position in the cannabis packaging industry.

"We are excited to welcome Full Scale into the Sunshine Enclosures family. Full Scale is a trusted, legacy name brand and a crucial partner to the Colorado cannabis market. This acquisition is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, but also our dedication to aligning ourselves with the best, most innovative talent in the industry," said Eddie Ubell, CEO at Sunshine Enclosures. "Full Scale brings a wealth of expertise and a strong reputation in cannabis branding, packaging design, and manufacturing. We are confident that incorporating Full Scale into the business will yield a new era of growth and continued success."

Full Scale, known for its 360-degree branding, design, and manufacturing services, will continue to operate under its existing name as a division of Sunshine Enclosures. This acquisition is expected to result in synergies that will benefit customers, employees, and stakeholders of both companies.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Expanded Product Portfolio: The combined strengths of Sunshine Enclosures and Full Scale will result in a more comprehensive and diverse product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of customers. Enhanced Expertise: The acquisition brings together the expertise and talents of both teams, fostering innovation and excellence in cannabis packaging. Increased Market Presence: The expanded footprint resulting from this acquisition will enable Sunshine Enclosures to serve a broader customer base and enter new markets. Expanded Domestic Production: With the Full Scale team's direct manufacturing expertise and support from Sunshine Enclosures, investment in machinery and facilities in the United States will enable the combined entity to fully integrate domestic solutions into its global supply chain.

As part of the acquisition, the Full Scale executive management team of Justin and Jed Walker, and Tristan Minton will join Sunshine Enclosures to lead the new division, ensure a smooth transition, and continue Full Scale's commitment to excellence to its customers.

