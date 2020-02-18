Sunshine Over Snow for Travelers for Spring Break 2020 According to GO Group Survey

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As gloomy days and cold weather continue to cloud over many parts of the U.S., The GO Group, LLC, the largest airport ground transportation provider in the U.S., asked its customers if and where they plan on traveling this upcoming spring.

GO Airport Shuttle Serves More than 90 Airports

Of the respondents, 20% percent answered "yes," they plan on traveling with 29% of those indicating they are heading somewhere warm and sunny. None of the respondents said they are opting for a snowy destination. Eight percent said they are going to a major city in the U.S.; three percent said they were going to Europe and seven percent marked "another international destination." Of those who said they were traveling, 50% noted they weren't sure of their destination at the time of the survey.

Of the 160 respondents, 57% said they were not planning on traveling at all during the 2020 spring break season, compared with 55% last year, while 22% did not know if they were unsure.

"The spring is a popular travel time for families taking advantage of time off from school. We anticipate the number of people traveling to all destinations will increase as we approach the spring break season," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving some 85 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

234395@email4pr.com

312.213.6233

SOURCE GO Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.goairportshuttle.com

