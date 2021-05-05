Sunshine Retirement Living Announces 100% of its Senior Communities Have Completed the Vaccination Process

BEND, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Retirement Living (Sunshine), which owns and operates 42 senior living communities across the country, today announced that 100% of its assisted living, memory care and independent living communities have completed their second COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Additionally, more than 90% of the residents at those communities chose to be vaccinated.

Last November, Sunshine announced that it was among the first senior living companies to enroll in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) national Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program -- with each of its communities receiving immediate CDC approval.

When the CDC program was launched in late December 2020, Sunshine and its local executive teams worked relentlessly with local health authorities, pharmacies and other vaccine providers to ensure that vaccine clinics would occur as quickly as possible at all communities. Now just a few months later, all of its communities have completed the vaccination process.

"The past year has indeed been very challenging for our residents, our employees and our company, yet this milestone of 100% complete vaccinations brings great hope and relief," said Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living. "As of today, I'm thrilled to report that we have no active COVID cases at any of our communities and look forward to the days ahead with renewed energy and optimism. As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and employees, I am exceptionally proud of our team members, who have performed beyond expectations during the pandemic, tirelessly working to support the health and wellbeing of our residents during extraordinarily difficult times."

Sunshine Retirement Living has always made the health and safety of its residents and employees its highest priority. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and before federal and local mandates commenced, Sunshine proactively implemented strict infection prevention measures beyond what was recommended by the CDC and other local health agencies. Those heightened safety measures included being among the first senior living companies to purchase and administer FDA-approved tests for COVID-19 and 40 other respiratory diseases for residents and staff to help prevent and mitigate infection.

Sunshine also invested significantly in a pioneering, safe and innovative ionization technology called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization that eliminates 99.4% of the SARS-COVID-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The technology, from industry leader Global Plasma Solutions, was tested by the University of Milan in September 2020 and was found to be an extremely viable and ozone-free solution to inactivate the SARS-COVID-2 virus. The seek-and-inactivate, UL 2998-certified air purification technology comprises billions of invisible ions that eradicate harmful pathogens, particles and odors. The technology also inactivates several other pathogens including Norovirus, Tuberculosis, Legionella, MRSA, Staphylococcus, Clostridium Difficile, E. coli, and other human Coronaviruses.

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 42 retirement communities across 18 states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care. A family-owned business, Sunshine Retirement Living's mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents' expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit www.SunshineRet.com or connect socially.

