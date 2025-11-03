Sunshine Retirement Living Announces Sale of The Woods at Merrimack to Joint Venture Between Capitol Seniors Housing and a Global Investment Manager

Transaction highlights Sunshine's continued growth as a trusted third-party management partner for institutional investors.

BEND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Retirement Living (SRL) today announced the sale of The Woods at Merrimack, a premier senior living community in Methuen, Massachusetts, to a joint venture between Capitol Seniors Housing ("CSH") and a global alternative asset manager with over $55 billion in assets under management worldwide. Following the sale, SRL will continue to manage the community, strengthening its role as a preferred operating partner for institutional real estate owners.

This transaction represents the first senior living community jointly acquired by CSH and such asset manager, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two firms as they expand their senior housing investments across the United States.

For Sunshine Retirement Living, the sale and continued management of The Woods at Merrimack reflects another major step in its strategic growth toward third-party management partnerships with large institutional owners, following the company's successful relationship with Sabra Health Care REIT.

"We are proud to continue managing The Woods at Merrimack under its new ownership," said Luis Serrano, CEO of Sunshine Retirement Living. "Our team remains deeply committed to delivering exceptional experiences for residents while creating long-term value for our ownership partners. This collaboration with Capitol Seniors Housing and such asset manager highlights the strength and scalability of our management platform."

Located in the scenic Merrimack Valley, The Woods at Merrimack offers Independent Living in a tranquil wooded setting. The community combines comfort, connection and wellness through SRL's signature hospitality, dining and life-enrichment programs.

The parties intend to pursue additional acquisitions and management opportunities together in the senior housing sector, reflecting a shared commitment to quality, innovation and long-term growth.

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Sunshine Retirement Living is a family-owned, national senior housing company based in Bend, Oregon, with almost 40 communities across the United States. The company offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Personal Care, and Memory Care services with a mission to create joyful, purposeful living experiences that promote wellness and connection for older adults.

www.SunshineRetirementLiving.com

About Capitol Seniors Housing

Capitol Seniors Housing is a leading real estate investment and development firm specializing in senior housing communities across the United States. CSH's mission is to create vibrant, high-quality environments that enhance the lives of older adults and their families.

www.CapitolSeniorsHousing.com

