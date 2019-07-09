Sunsoil® CBD doubles Vermont acreage in 2019 to meet demand and fuel continued growth

Aside from organic processing and ingredients, Sunsoil is further differentiating itself in CBD by its mission-driven approach and for having total control over its growing and extraction operations. While many CBD manufacturers outsource their agricultural operation and/or extraction process (with some leading, US-based CBD companies even sourcing their hemp from overseas), Sunsoil's agricultural roots have been core to the company's mission of bringing the most good to the most people. The company will employ close to 120 Vermont farmers during the 2019 crop season.

"We are Vermont farmers who believe that everyone should have access to this powerful plant," stated Sunsoil's co-founder and VP of Agriculture, Jacob Goldstein. "It is important to know your source to ensure you are purchasing a high-quality CBD product," continued Goldstein. Sunsoil's products are lab tested three times during the production process by ISO-certified labs. Each Sunsoil product has a QR code linked to product-specific batch testing.

Sunsoil's natural extraction process and simple ingredient list also make the Vermont-based brand unique. The company has found a way to extract CBD simply using organic coconut oil or MCT oil, heat, and pressure. Sunsoil never uses C02, alcohol, or harsh solvents in its extraction method. This natural extraction process allows Sunsoil products to preserve the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes of the hemp plant, in the same way they're found in nature.

"Farming in Vermont requires ingenuity. Innovation is evident in everything we do, including our highly efficient, novel extraction method that delivers the highest quality CBD as nature intended,' said the company's CFO, Tina Bissonette. Bissonette, a tenured CPG executive with a 25-year career with Ben & Jerry's, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (Keurig), and Seventh Generation, joined Sunsoil at the beginning of April. "I immediately connected with our founders' vision for Sunsoil and I am thrilled to be a part of an organization focused on bringing the most good to the most people."

The industry is taking note on the Sunsoil difference. Sunsoil was recently recognized by New Hope, a key natural products industry network, as a differentiator in the CBD space [2]. The network highlighted Sunsoil as one of three CBD manufacturer's that are mission-driven and doing CBD the right way. Sunsoil has aggressive plans to accelerate its 2019 growth with continued key retailer expansion and a pipeline of innovation.

In 2015, Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil (formerly Green Mountain CBD) with an unwavering commitment to bringing the most good to the most people by farming and producing high-quality CBD and prioritizing its accessibility. With a focus on organic farming, natural processing, and community involvement, Bergad and Goldstein established their first hemp farm among the rolling hills of the Northeast Kingdom in Hardwick, Vermont because of the nutrient rich soil, pure water and a population with generations of experience working the land. Vermont conditions yield plants rich in cannabinoids with a wide spectrum of terpenes (lab results available). In November 2018, Sunsoil received a $7MM investment from One Better Ventures, an investor and strategic advisor with executive management history with Unilever, Burt's Bees, and Seventh Generation that fuels scalability for expansion. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com and follow the farm at facebook.com/sunsoil and @sunsoil on Instagram.



