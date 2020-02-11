Sunsoil Earns USDA Organic Certification for Full Spectrum CBD Oils

"Our team is always working to continue to elevate our farming and production processes. We are excited to roll out the USDA organic seal as it highlights our commitment to maintaining the integrity of our products and plants," said Jacob Goldstein, co-founder and VP of Agriculture at Sunsoil.

Sunsoil received certification for its organic hemp from the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA) of Vermont in early 2019. With Sunsoil's production operation also being certified organic in 2019, Sunsoil is now certified organic from seed to shelf. The organic certification process requires farming without the use of synthetic fertilizers, toxic pesticides or GMOs, and crop rotation. Sunsoil uses third party ISO (Independent Standard Organization) labs to test its finished products, testing multiple elements of the process, starting with the soil, which is tested for nutrients and the absence of heavy metals.

"We are setting the standard for quality and transparency in CBD production," says Russ Scheller, Director of Operations at Sunsoil. "We're farming and processing organically, we're manufacturing in cGMP compliant facilities, and our third party lab tests are available through QR codes on our bottles."

The USDA Organic Seal will be featured on all Sunsoil CBD oil drops – cinnamon, chocolate mint, citrus, and unflavored, as well as the brand's CBD coconut oil and its latest launch, Peppermint CBD Oil Spray, a new format coming this April.

In addition to bringing USDA organic CBD oil products to market, Sunsoil has also been piloting industry leading pricing initiatives to increase access to its products. The company recently announced offering 50% off their portfolio for the entire month of February on sunsoil.com and with participating retail partners.

About Sunsoil

Sunsoil's mission is to create affordable access to the best CBD oil. Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil in 2015 setting out to find a better way to do things. The Vermont-based, mission-driven CBD oil company disproves the notion that price determines quality by pioneering a new approach and producing high-quality, accessibly priced, natural whole plant extracts made with USDA certified organic hemp. Sunsoil is a member of 1% for the Planet, an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

1 Based on $ Sales, Natural Channel, SPINS 52 week ending October 6, 2019

*Sunsoil's 10mg and 20mg CBD softgels are not certified organic by the USDA or VOF but are made with organic ingredients.

SOURCE Sunsoil

Related Links

http://www.sunsoil.com

