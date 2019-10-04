Sunsoil Pilots CBD Refill Program at Industry Disrupting Price of 2 Cents/mg in Vermont and New York

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsoil, a national leader in producing whole plant hemp extract (CBD oil) with organically farmed ingredients, aims to provide the highest quality CBD at an affordable price by launching a pilot CBD refill program. Since launching in 2015, Sunsoil has been among the most accessibly priced CBD manufacturers in the United States, with all products priced at 5 cents/mg, a key to its national distribution expansion. Average price among top CBD manufacturers in the natural channel is 9 cents/mg.

"We've been trying to find ways to increase accessibility and are excited to offer this pilot program at 2 cents/mg. This refill program is a way to conserve resources and offer our whole plant organic hemp extracts to consumers at the lowest cost in the country," said Alejandro Bergad, co-founder of Sunsoil. "We want to lead this industry in the right direction by providing high quality standards and lower costs as this will help serve the needs of consumers. We've found a more efficient way to produce our CBD oil, which uniquely positions us to lead the democratization of CBD."

Launching at Healthy Living Market and Café locations, Sunsoil's refill program invites consumers to bring in empty Sunsoil tincture bottles to be refilled with unflavored CBD oil at a cost of 2 cents/mg, equating to $12 for the 600 mg refill. Empty tincture bottles will also be available for purchase during the event. The event takes place every Saturday in October, at Healthy Living Market and Café locations from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Refill Event Details:

Dates: Every Saturday in October 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Locations:

Healthy Living Market and Café

222 Dorset St

South Burlington, Vermont 05403

Healthy Living Market and Café

3065 NY-50

Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

About Sunsoil

In 2015, Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil (formerly Green Mountain CBD) with an unwavering commitment to bringing the most good to the most people by farming and producing high-quality CBD and prioritizing its accessibility. With a focus on organic farming, natural processing, and community involvement, Bergad and Goldstein established their first hemp farm among the Northeast Kingdom in Hardwick, Vermont because of the nutrient rich soil, pure water and a population with generations of experience working the land. In 2018, Sunsoil received a $7MM investment from One Better Ventures, an investor and strategic advisor with executive management history at Burt's Bees and Seventh Generation that fuels scalability for expansion. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

