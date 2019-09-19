Sunsoil, the Leading Organic CBD Processor in the Natural Channel, Expands Distribution 5X with New Retail Partnerships in 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsoil, a vertically-integrated, nationally distributed manufacturer of whole plant hemp CBD oil, today announced expanded retail availability of its organically farmed CBD oil products in partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, Earthfare, Lucky's Markets, and Fresh Thyme retail locations.

The nationwide distribution of Sunsoil CBD products through these retail partners includes Sunsoil's full-spectrum CBD oil in capsules, softgels, and tinctures. The expansion through more than 400 Vitamin Shoppe stores brings Sunsoil's total U.S. distribution to over 1,200 retail locations across the United States.

Lisa Harnisch, VP and GMM of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As a leading one-stop destination for trusted CBD hemp extract products, The Vitamin Shoppe is excited to add Sunsoil's full-spectrum, whole plant CBD oil to our assortments. Our customers rely on us for quality, innovation and expertise in everything we offer, and that means we partner with brands of the highest purity and consistency. Sunsoil formulas are made from USDA-certified organic hemp from Vermont, extracted using certified organic processes, and third-party lab tested – all of which helps our customers shop with confidence for these innovative products."

With the hemp-derived CBD industry nearly doubling in size since January, Sunsoil's rapid retail expansion has grown the company's share of the category in the last six months, solidifying the brand as the leading ingestible-only CBD manufacturer in the natural channel.1 They are also the largest manufacturer in the channel using lipid infusion, meaning Sunsoil does not use CO2, alcohol or harsh solvents to extract its CBD – the process uses organic coconut oil or organic MCT oil. Furthermore, every Sunsoil product is turning in the top 10% of the category, outselling 90% of CBD items on the market1.

"We're thrilled to continue our rapid retail expansion with these great partners," said Bobby McConnell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Sunsoil. "It is gratifying to see these awesome retailers respond so favorably to our products, story, and values. The education and resources that these retail partners are known for not only resonates with Sunsoil's mission, but also the needs of our customers to have confidence in the CBD products they use."

Sunsoil is on track to grow their retail partnerships to over 1,600 stores by the end of 2019.

About Sunsoil

Alejandro Bergad and Jacob Goldstein founded Sunsoil (formerly Green Mountain CBD) in 2015 with an unwavering commitment to bringing the most good to the most people by farming and producing high-quality CBD and prioritizing its accessibility. With a focus on organic farming, natural processing, and community involvement, Bergad and Goldstein established their first hemp farm in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom because of the nutrient rich soil, pure water and a population with generations of experience working the land. In 2018, Sunsoil received a $7MM investment from One Better Ventures, an investor and strategic advisor with executive management history at Burt's Bees, and Seventh Generation that fuels scalability for expansion. For more information, visit www.sunsoil.com.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

