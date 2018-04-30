SunSource Acquires Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

RHFS is the leading nationwide distributor of high-purity and corrosion-resistant fluid conveyance, measurement and control products used in mission-critical systems across a wide range of industrial applications. RHFS distributes a broad portfolio of filtration products, pressure piping systems, tubing and tube fittings, as well as pumps, valves and process instrumentation. RHFS distributes more than 70,000 SKUs from 31 locations to more than 15,000 active customers.

"Like SunSource, Ryan Herco is known for its ability to solve complex customer challenges through its deep supplier relationships and talented professionals recognized in the industry for their technical expertise and customer orientation," said David Sacher, CEO of SunSource. "This is a highly strategic and complementary combination that will broaden our product offering, enhance our end-market exposure and expand our geographic reach."

"We are extremely excited about what the future holds for the combined business," said Randy Beckwith, CEO of RHFS. "The two companies share many of the same business philosophies, including an emphasis on adding value, a focus on customer satisfaction, a commitment to investing in the development of our employees, and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement driving sustained growth, profitability, and shareholder value. Joining forces will create greater opportunity and value for our customers, employees and suppliers."

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is SunSource's legal advisor. Harris Williams & Co is the financial advisor to RHFS, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the company's legal advisor.

About SunSource

Headquartered in Addison, Illinois, SunSource is a value-added distributor of fluid power and fluid process technologies in the U.S. and Canada. As a technically-focused distributor, SunSource serves as an extension of its customers' design and engineering teams and its suppliers' sales forces, delivering innovative solutions that lower total costs and streamline supply chains. The company operates through four highly focused strategic business units that provide tailored solutions for the unique needs of its Industrial, Mobile, Service & Repair and Process Solutions customers. For more information, visit www.sun-source.com.

About Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

Ryan Herco Flow Solutions is the leading distributor of high-purity and corrosion-resistant fluid-handling systems and high value filtration products in the U.S. Ryan Herco Flow Solutions augments its products with world-class technical expertise and application support, providing a wide array of products and services ranging from equipment rental to custom fabrication. Founded in 1948, Ryan Herco Flow Solutions operates from 31 locations worldwide serving the Aquatics, General Industrial, Water and Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Semiconductor, Life Sciences and Food & Beverage market segments. For more information, please visit www.rhfs.com.

