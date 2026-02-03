SUNSOURCE ACQUIRES VYTL CONTROLS GROUP TO EXPAND ITS FLOW CONTROL SOLUTIONS CAPABILITIES AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

ADDISON, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSource Holdings, Inc., a leading technical solution-based industrial distributor, today announced the successful completion of its Joining of Forces with the Vytl Controls Group., a technical solution based distributor of flow control products and best in class of maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") serving the Marine, Chemical, Downstream Energy and other diversified industry sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Vytl Controls is an exciting and compelling opportunity for us to expand the range of solutions we provide to our customers that is consistent with our business strategy," said David Sacher, President and CEO of SunSource. "This is a continuation of our commitment to build deep technical expertise and value-added capabilities to address the complex problems impacting today's industrial operators, while delivering growth and profitability to our shareholders. Vytl Controls shares our solutions-based approach and has an outstanding technical salesforce, talented technicians among the 1,100 plus dedicated associates that will enable us to take another key step toward reaching this vision," Sacher added.

Matt Bate, CEO of Vytl Controls Group said, "We are excited to bring our technical expertise in valves and other flow control solutions to the SunSource family of companies working together to leverage collective best practices to drive growth and meet the needs of our customers. Our corporate values and business philosophies are extremely well aligned, and I feel confident this will be a winning combination for our valued associates, our customers and our supplier partners."

Woodland, Texas-based Vytl Controls Group specializes in providing innovative flow control solutions for a wide range of industries, operating 32 branches across 11 states. With a shared commitment to excellence and responsiveness, the company designs, assembles, distributes, and repairs high-quality valves, actuators, and additional flow control products to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Vytl Controls operates through four divisions:

Setpoint Integrated Solutions – a trusted leader in process control and valve repair services for 65 years, supporting critical industries such as Chemical, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Refining, and Pulp and Paper.

Valsource – a reliable service provider known for fast, quality industrial valve repair, remanufacturing, testing, maintenance, and valve retrofitting solutions.

W&O – a company delivering mission-critical products, engineered solutions, and technical services to the global maritime industry.

A-T Controls – a global leader in the design, assembly and sale of manual and automated process valves used in nearly every industry, including: Petrochemical, Chemical Processing, Marine, Pulp & Paper, Mining, Transportation, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, HVAC, Power, Oil & Gas, and Refining.

About the Transaction

For this latest SunSource acquisition, UBS acted as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton acted as legal advisors to the SunSource team. For the Vytl Controls Group, Solomon Partners acted as financial advisor and Fried Frank acted as legal advisor. The transaction closed on January 30, 2026.

About SunSource

Headquartered in Addison, Illinois, SunSource is the leading technical solution-based industrial distributor serving North America's industrial and high-tech operators. Built to deliver best-in-class solutions, SunSource and its family of over 30 companies help its customers operate safely, reliably, and profitably by improving equipment and plant performance. As a technically focused distributor, SunSource serves as an extension of its customers' design and engineering teams and its suppliers' sales forces, delivering innovative solutions to complex problems that lower total costs and streamline supply chains. To meet the needs of its diverse industrial customers, SunSource operates through five strategic business units – Fluid Power, Fluid Process, Fluid Conveyance, Industrial Sales and Service, and Industrial Automation. For more information, visit sun-source.com.

About Vytl Controls Group

Vytl Controls Group specializes in providing innovative flow control solutions for a wide range of industries. With a shared commitment to excellence and responsiveness, the company designs, assembles, distributes, and repairs high-quality valves, actuators, and flow control products to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Its technical experts work closely with customers and distributors to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique industrial needs, all while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency and safety. As a trusted partner in the flow control industry, it is dedicated to helping customers achieve long-term success. The group operates through four companies: Setpoint Integrated Solutions, Valsource, W&O, and A-T Controls.

For more information, visit vytlcontrols.com.

