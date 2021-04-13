SunSpear Games Introduces Lineup of Visionary Industry Advisors

ASHLAND, Ore., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSpear Games today announced its advisory board members that have been instrumental in guiding the company as it develops its first Triple-A (AAA) video game title for the PC, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. The Community Leadership Advisory and Esports Advisory boards, work in their respective missions to assist the company.

The Community Leadership Advisory Board's mission is to create a welcoming environment to recruit a respectful and diverse community of players, content creators, and professional gamers. The Esports Advisory Board aims to ensure that IMMORTAL is well designed to succeed in the thriving competitive gaming scene. The board advises on incentive structures, in-game tools, and events that will create a healthy ecosystem for professional players, spectators, on-screen talent, teams, coaches, tournament organizers, and sponsors.

"I am excited about taking an advisory role with SunSpear Games," said Morgan Romine, PhD, Co-Founder of AnyKey. "It's always thrilling to work with a company like SunSpear because they've prioritized growing a welcoming and inclusive gaming community from the very beginning."

"As a former Starcraft professional player, as soon as I saw IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre, I knew I had to be involved with SunSpear Games. I really appreciate the team's passion for building a great strategy game, commitment to community engagement, and love of esports, which is why I also personally invested," said Victor Goossens, Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "It's been a pleasure advising the team on what it takes to create and bring to market a AAA game suitable to attract top players and large esport audiences."

"As someone whose first esports love was RTS, I've pined for the glorious return of the genre to the forefront. SunSpear shares my values in game design and an appeal to hardcore gamers demanding a high skill ceiling for players to demonstrate their mastery," said Chris "MonteCristo" Mykles, Professional esports Broadcaster. "I encourage MOBA players to try IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre if you're tired of teammates tanking your ranked games and are ready to live or die by your skill alone."

The individuals advising and guiding SunSpear as they deliver the exciting new strategy game, IMMORTAL include:

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a new strategy game that delivers the exciting battles of RTS and MOBA games, set in an incredibly immersive world. Diverse civilizations plunge into conflict as magical gateways connecting three planets awaken and vast armies gather for war. Immortals are the God-like commanders of creation, ruling from on high, adding transformative abilities, devastating spells, and elite "Vanguard" troops to their armies.

About SunSpear: SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in modding, the company has developed the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players "The Core", as well as several highly popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft.

Follow IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://gatesofpyre.com/

SOURCE SunSpear Games

Related Links

https://gatesofpyre.com/

