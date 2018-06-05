SunStone Consulting Welcomes Kevin Brennan as New Principal

Brennan also currently serves as National Chair of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders.

As part of the SunStone leadership team, Brennan will be working to enhance SunStone's already established national client base and further develop cutting edge services.

Brennan commented: "I am honored to join the SunStone team as it continues to grow on the national healthcare stage. I have worked with Greg and his colleagues over the past 22 years and I believe my experience and core values fit well into the SunStone team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the SunStone family," says Greg St.Clair, SunStone's Founder and Managing Principal. "His unmatched professional experience and his personal integrity make him a perfect fit for our firm. He will be an outstanding asset to our clients and an extraordinary resource for our employees."

About SunStone Consulting

Founded in 2002, SunStone Consulting assists healthcare providers throughout the United States with reimbursement, regulatory, revenue cycle and strategic solutions. SunStone's strength rests in its people. Its consultants are senior level professionals with extensive provider, MAC, carrier, planning, audit and clinical experience.

SunStone has assisted healthcare providers of all sizes recover more than $300 million in reimbursement while maintaining compliance with governmental guidelines and regulations. SunStone has established and maintains exceptional credibility with providers, health lawyers, MAC's, government regulators and enforcement agencies as a leader in the healthcare industry.

