SUNSTONE CREDIT COMPLETES FINANCING FOR KING ENERGY SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Project is expanding low-cost clean energy to more than 300 businesses across 15 U.S. retail properties.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Credit, Inc ., a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, announced today the completion of financing for its third commercial and industrial (C&I) solar program portfolio with King Energy . This expands the Sunstone-King Energy partnership to 15 commercial properties, supporting more than 5 MWdc of distributed solar capacity and generating over 8,000 MWh of electricity annually for tenants across multiple U.S. markets.

The program will deliver solar energy to over 300 local businesses, a majority of which operate in low and medium-income (LMI) communities.

For many of these tenants, rooftop solar represents one of the most practical tools to counter rising energy costs while supporting sustainability priorities. By pairing Sunstone's financing expertise with King Energy's multi-tenant solar model, the partners continue to expand access to clean energy in a cost-effective, community-centered way.

Implementing solar on commercial rooftops has become a straightforward method for supporting small businesses, and both companies share the view that distributed generation can deliver meaningful financial relief at the local level.

"Bringing cost-effective solar to everyday businesses is core to our mission," said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Sunstone Credit. "This portfolio demonstrates how purpose-built financing and strong development partners can expand clean energy access at scale. Working with King Energy allows us to reach hundreds of tenants who benefit directly from lower, more predictable energy costs."

King Energy develops, installs, and manages solar programs purpose-built for multi-tenant commercial properties. Through virtual net metering and its enterprise-grade OneBill™ platform, King Energy consolidates utility and solar charges into a single transaction, simplifying participation for tenants and enabling property owners to add revenue without operational burden.

"This portfolio shows how effective the right partnership can be," said John Witchel, CEO, King Energy. "Sunstone brings a financing platform that makes commercial solar practical at scale, and that aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver systems that make financial sense for property owners and their tenants. Their support strengthens our ability to bring long-term, cost-saving energy programs to communities nationwide, particularly for small businesses facing rising utility costs."

The collaboration between Sunstone and King Energy reinforces both companies' shared belief that rooftop solar is one of the most accessible ways to bring affordable, clean energy to local commercial districts.

For more information, visit SunstoneCredit.com.

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to unleash American energy dominance for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone's products, they save money, exercise energy choice and drive an energy dominant future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com .

About King Energy

King Energy makes financial sense for commercial property owners and tenants by transforming underutilized rooftops into long-term energy assets. As the nationwide leader in multi-tenant commercial solar, King Energy installs, owns, and operates solar and battery systems at no cost to property owners. Its enterprise-grade OneBill™ software platform simplifies tenant billing, and its long-term operations model ensures a low-friction experience for property owners and consistent savings for tenants. Discover more at kingenergy.com.

Contact: Tori Moon

Phone: 1-800-781-1765

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE King Energy