Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2020 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Security Description / CUSIP Ticker

Symbol Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Section

199A

Dividend Common / 867892101 SHO 3/31/2020 4/15/2020 $0.050000 $0.050000 $0.000000 $0.050000















Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 3/31/2020 4/15/2020 $0.434375 $0.434375 $0.000000 $0.434375 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 6/30/2020 7/15/2020 $0.434375 $0.434375 $0.000000 $0.434375 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 9/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.434375 $0.434375 $0.000000 $0.434375 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 12/31/2020 1/15/2021 $0.434375 $0.434375 $0.000000 $0.434375















Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 3/31/2020 4/15/2020 $0.403125 $0.403125 $0.000000 $0.403125 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 6/30/2020 7/15/2020 $0.403125 $0.403125 $0.000000 $0.403125 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 9/30/2020 10/15/2020 $0.403125 $0.403125 $0.000000 $0.403125 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 12/31/2020 1/15/2021 $0.403125 $0.403125 $0.000000 $0.403125

For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

