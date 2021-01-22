Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends
Jan 22, 2021, 08:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2020 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.
|
Security
Description / CUSIP
|
Ticker
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Total
|
Section
|
Common / 867892101
|
SHO
|
3/31/2020
|
4/15/2020
|
$0.050000
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.050000
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
3/31/2020
|
4/15/2020
|
$0.434375
|
$0.434375
|
$0.000000
|
$0.434375
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
6/30/2020
|
7/15/2020
|
$0.434375
|
$0.434375
|
$0.000000
|
$0.434375
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
9/30/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
$0.434375
|
$0.434375
|
$0.000000
|
$0.434375
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
12/31/2020
|
1/15/2021
|
$0.434375
|
$0.434375
|
$0.000000
|
$0.434375
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
3/31/2020
|
4/15/2020
|
$0.403125
|
$0.403125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.403125
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
6/30/2020
|
7/15/2020
|
$0.403125
|
$0.403125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.403125
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
9/30/2020
|
10/15/2020
|
$0.403125
|
$0.403125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.403125
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
12/31/2020
|
1/15/2021
|
$0.403125
|
$0.403125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.403125
For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
For Additional Information
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036
Aaron Reyes
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018
SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.