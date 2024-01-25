SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2023 DIVIDENDS
25 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and Series H and Series I preferred stock.
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Total Distribution
|
Ordinary
Dividend
|
Capital Gain
|
Section 199A
|
Common Stock, Ticker: SHO, CUSIP: 867892101
|
3/31/2023
|
4/17/2023
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
6/30/2023
|
7/17/2023
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
9/29/2023
|
10/16/2023
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.070000
|
$0.000000
|
12/29/2023
|
1/16/2024
|
$0.130000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.130000
|
$0.000000
|
Series H Preferred Stock, Ticker: SHO PRH, CUSIP: 867892804
|
3/31/2023
|
4/17/2023
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
6/30/2023
|
7/17/2023
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
9/29/2023
|
10/16/2023
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
12/29/2023
|
1/16/2024
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
$0.382813
|
$0.000000
|
Series I Preferred Stock, Ticker: SHO PRI, CUSIP: 867892887
|
3/31/2023
|
4/17/2023
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
6/30/2023
|
7/17/2023
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
9/29/2023
|
10/16/2023
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
12/29/2023
|
1/16/2024
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
|
$0.356250
|
$0.000000
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.
For Additional Information
Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018
