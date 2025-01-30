SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2024 DIVIDENDS

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 16:15 ET

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced the following tax treatment of the 2024 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total
Distribution

Per Share

Taxable

in 2024

Ordinary
Dividends

Section 199A
Dividends

Taxable

in 2025

Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO / CUSIP: 867892101

3/28/2024

4/15/2024

$0.070000

$0.070000

$0.070000

$0.070000

$0.000000

6/28/2024

7/15/2024

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.000000

9/30/2024

10/15/2024

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.000000

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

$0.090000

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.030000

$0.060000







Series H Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR H / CUSIP: 867892804

3/28/2024

4/15/2024

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.000000

6/28/2024

7/15/2024

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.000000

9/30/2024

10/15/2024

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.000000

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.000000







Series I Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR I / CUSIP:  867892887

3/28/2024

4/15/2024

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

6/28/2024

7/15/2024

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

9/30/2024

10/15/2024

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

The common stock distribution of $0.090000 per share payable on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of December 31, 2024, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 33.33%, or $0.030000 per share, taxable in 2024 and approximately 66.67%, or $0.060000 per share, taxable in 2025.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. 

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

