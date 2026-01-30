SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced the following tax treatment of the 2025 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Record Payable Total Distribution Taxable Ordinary Total Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section Section 199A Taxable Date Date Per Share in 2025 Dividends Distribution 1250 Gain Dividends in 2026 Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO / CUSIP: 867892101 12/31/2024 1/15/2025 $0.090000 $0.060000 $0.054448 $0.005552 $0.004863 $0.054448 $0.000000 3/31/2025 4/15/2025 $0.090000 $0.090000 $0.081673 $0.008327 $0.007295 $0.081673 $0.000000 6/30/2025 7/15/2025 $0.090000 $0.090000 $0.081673 $0.008327 $0.007295 $0.081673 $0.000000 9/30/2025 10/15/2025 $0.090000 $0.090000 $0.081673 $0.008327 $0.007295 $0.081673 $0.000000 12/31/2025 1/15/2026 $0.090000 $0.060000 $0.054448 $0.005552 $0.004863 $0.054448 $0.030000

















Series H Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR H / CUSIP: 867892804 3/31/2025 4/15/2025 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.347393 $0.035420 $0.031027 $0.347393 $0.000000 6/30/2025 7/15/2025 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.347393 $0.035420 $0.031027 $0.347393 $0.000000 9/30/2025 10/15/2025 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.347393 $0.035420 $0.031027 $0.347393 $0.000000 12/31/2025 1/15/2026 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.347393 $0.035420 $0.031027 $0.347393 $0.000000

















Series I Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR I / CUSIP: 867892887 3/31/2025 4/15/2025 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.323288 $0.032962 $0.028874 $0.323288 $0.000000 6/30/2025 7/15/2025 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.323288 $0.032962 $0.028874 $0.323288 $0.000000 9/30/2025 10/15/2025 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.323288 $0.032962 $0.028874 $0.323288 $0.000000 12/31/2025 1/15/2026 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.323288 $0.032962 $0.028874 $0.323288 $0.000000

The common stock distribution of $0.090000 per share payable on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of December 31, 2024, was treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 33.33%, or $0.030000 per share, taxable in 2024 and approximately 66.67%, or $0.060000 per share, taxable in 2025.

The common stock distribution of $0.090000 per share payable on January 15, 2026, to holders of record as of December 31, 2025, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 66.67%, or $0.060000 per share, taxable in 2025 and approximately 33.33%, or $0.030000 per share, taxable in 2026.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.