SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Jan 30, 2026, 08:00 ET

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced the following tax treatment of the 2025 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Record

Payable

Total Distribution

Taxable

Ordinary

Total Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section

Section 199A

Taxable

Date

Date

Per Share

in 2025

Dividends

Distribution

1250 Gain

Dividends

in 2026

Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO / CUSIP: 867892101

12/31/2024

1/15/2025

$0.090000

$0.060000

$0.054448

$0.005552

$0.004863

$0.054448

$0.000000

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.081673

$0.008327

$0.007295

$0.081673

$0.000000

6/30/2025

7/15/2025

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.081673

$0.008327

$0.007295

$0.081673

$0.000000

9/30/2025

10/15/2025

$0.090000

$0.090000

$0.081673

$0.008327

$0.007295

$0.081673

$0.000000

12/31/2025

1/15/2026

$0.090000

$0.060000

$0.054448

$0.005552

$0.004863

$0.054448

$0.030000









Series H Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR H / CUSIP: 867892804

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.347393

$0.035420

$0.031027

$0.347393

$0.000000

6/30/2025

7/15/2025

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.347393

$0.035420

$0.031027

$0.347393

$0.000000

9/30/2025

10/15/2025

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.347393

$0.035420

$0.031027

$0.347393

$0.000000

12/31/2025

1/15/2026

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.347393

$0.035420

$0.031027

$0.347393

$0.000000









Series I Preferred Stock - Ticker Symbol: SHO PR I / CUSIP: 867892887

3/31/2025

4/15/2025

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.323288

$0.032962

$0.028874

$0.323288

$0.000000

6/30/2025

7/15/2025

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.323288

$0.032962

$0.028874

$0.323288

$0.000000

9/30/2025

10/15/2025

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.323288

$0.032962

$0.028874

$0.323288

$0.000000

12/31/2025

1/15/2026

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.323288

$0.032962

$0.028874

$0.323288

$0.000000

The common stock distribution of $0.090000 per share payable on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of December 31, 2024, was treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 33.33%, or $0.030000 per share, taxable in 2024 and approximately 66.67%, or $0.060000 per share, taxable in 2025.

The common stock distribution of $0.090000 per share payable on January 15, 2026, to holders of record as of December 31, 2025, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 66.67%, or $0.060000 per share, taxable in 2025 and approximately 33.33%, or $0.030000 per share, taxable in 2026.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. 

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

