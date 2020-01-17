Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividends

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced today the following tax treatment of the 2019 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Security Description / CUSIP Ticker

Symbol Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend Total

Capital Gain

Distribution Section

199A

Dividend Common / 867892101 SHO 3/29/2019 4/15/2019 $0.050000 $0.040920 $0.009080 $0.040920 Common / 867892101 SHO 6/28/2019 7/15/2019 $0.050000 $0.040920 $0.009080 $0.040920 Common / 867892101 SHO 9/30/2019 10/15/2019 $0.050000 $0.040920 $0.009080 $0.040920 Common / 867892101 SHO 12/31/2019 1/15/2020 $0.590000 $0.482855 $0.107145 $0.482855















Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 3/29/2019 4/15/2019 $0.434375 $0.355492 $0.078883 $0.355492 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 6/28/2019 7/15/2019 $0.434375 $0.355492 $0.078883 $0.355492 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 9/30/2019 10/15/2019 $0.434375 $0.355492 $0.078883 $0.355492 Series E Preferred / 867892606 SHO/PRE 12/31/2019 1/15/2020 $0.434375 $0.355492 $0.078883 $0.355492















Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 3/29/2019 4/15/2019 $0.403125 $0.329917 $0.073208 $0.329917 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 6/28/2019 7/15/2019 $0.403125 $0.329917 $0.073208 $0.329917 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 9/30/2019 10/15/2019 $0.403125 $0.329917 $0.073208 $0.329917 Series F Preferred / 867892705 SHO/PRF 12/31/2019 1/15/2020 $0.403125 $0.329917 $0.073208 $0.329917

For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at 1-800-937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information: Bryan Giglia Aaron Reyes Chief Financial Officer Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (949) 382-3036 (949) 382-3018

