Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Jan 17, 2020, 08:30 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced today the following tax treatment of the 2019 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Security

Description / CUSIP

Ticker
Symbol

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

Section
199A
Dividend

Common / 867892101

SHO

3/29/2019

4/15/2019

$0.050000

$0.040920

$0.009080

$0.040920

Common / 867892101

SHO

6/28/2019

7/15/2019

$0.050000

$0.040920

$0.009080

$0.040920

Common / 867892101

SHO

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.050000

$0.040920

$0.009080

$0.040920

Common / 867892101

SHO

12/31/2019

1/15/2020

$0.590000

$0.482855

$0.107145

$0.482855








Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

3/29/2019

4/15/2019

$0.434375

$0.355492

$0.078883

$0.355492

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

6/28/2019

7/15/2019

$0.434375

$0.355492

$0.078883

$0.355492

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.434375

$0.355492

$0.078883

$0.355492

Series E Preferred / 867892606

SHO/PRE

12/31/2019

1/15/2020

$0.434375

$0.355492

$0.078883

$0.355492








Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

3/29/2019

4/15/2019

$0.403125

$0.329917

$0.073208

$0.329917

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

6/28/2019

7/15/2019

$0.403125

$0.329917

$0.073208

$0.329917

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.403125

$0.329917

$0.073208

$0.329917

Series F Preferred / 867892705

SHO/PRF

12/31/2019

1/15/2020

$0.403125

$0.329917

$0.073208

$0.329917

For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee.  For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at 1-800-937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. 

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector.  Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:

Bryan Giglia

Aaron Reyes

Chief Financial Officer

Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3036

(949) 382-3018

