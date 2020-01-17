Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividends
Jan 17, 2020, 08:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced today the following tax treatment of the 2019 distributions to holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.
|
Security
Description / CUSIP
|
Ticker
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
|
Ordinary
|
Total
|
Section
|
Common / 867892101
|
SHO
|
3/29/2019
|
4/15/2019
|
$0.050000
|
$0.040920
|
$0.009080
|
$0.040920
|
Common / 867892101
|
SHO
|
6/28/2019
|
7/15/2019
|
$0.050000
|
$0.040920
|
$0.009080
|
$0.040920
|
Common / 867892101
|
SHO
|
9/30/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
$0.050000
|
$0.040920
|
$0.009080
|
$0.040920
|
Common / 867892101
|
SHO
|
12/31/2019
|
1/15/2020
|
$0.590000
|
$0.482855
|
$0.107145
|
$0.482855
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
3/29/2019
|
4/15/2019
|
$0.434375
|
$0.355492
|
$0.078883
|
$0.355492
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
6/28/2019
|
7/15/2019
|
$0.434375
|
$0.355492
|
$0.078883
|
$0.355492
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
9/30/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
$0.434375
|
$0.355492
|
$0.078883
|
$0.355492
|
Series E Preferred / 867892606
|
SHO/PRE
|
12/31/2019
|
1/15/2020
|
$0.434375
|
$0.355492
|
$0.078883
|
$0.355492
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
3/29/2019
|
4/15/2019
|
$0.403125
|
$0.329917
|
$0.073208
|
$0.329917
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
6/28/2019
|
7/15/2019
|
$0.403125
|
$0.329917
|
$0.073208
|
$0.329917
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
9/30/2019
|
10/15/2019
|
$0.403125
|
$0.329917
|
$0.073208
|
$0.329917
|
Series F Preferred / 867892705
|
SHO/PRF
|
12/31/2019
|
1/15/2020
|
$0.403125
|
$0.329917
|
$0.073208
|
$0.329917
For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at 1-800-937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
|
For Additional Information:
|
Bryan Giglia
|
Aaron Reyes
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
|
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
|
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
|
(949) 382-3036
|
(949) 382-3018
SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
Share this article