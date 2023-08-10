SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT FROM RECENT FIRES ON MAUI

News provided by

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 15:24 ET

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) today provided an update regarding its Wailea Beach Resort following the recent fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The 547-room Wailea Beach Resort did not sustain any physical damage as a result of the fires and the resort remains open and operational. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation to assess any ongoing impact on the resort including from any resulting disruption in travel to the area.

"Our thoughts are with those that have been affected by the recent fires. Our resort remains open and is currently serving travelers and members of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our resort teams who are working vigilantly to accommodate guests and minimize the impact of the fires, despite being impacted by the fires themselves," said Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com

For Additional Information:
Aaron Reyes
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

