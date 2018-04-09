Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-794-2094 and reference confirmation code 7239557 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

Bryan Giglia

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3036

