ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2018 on Monday, May 7, 2018 after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-794-2094 and reference confirmation code 7239557 to listen to the live call.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.
For Additional Information:
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300626131.html
SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
