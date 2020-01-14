Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-786-789-4797 and reference confirmation code 1233881 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:

Bryan Giglia

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes

Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunstonehotels.com

