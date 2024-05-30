Sunstone Two Tree Announces Leadership Transition

John Maddux to become Executive Chairman; President Scott Maddux named CEO

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Two Tree, a developer and operator of rental housing communities in high-growth markets throughout the United States, today announced that its co-founder and CEO John Maddux will transition to the role of Executive Chairman effective June 18, 2024 in order to fulfill a calling to serve as the Mission President of the Costa Rica San Jose West Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve in that capacity for three years. Sunstone Two Tree's current president Scott Maddux will assume the role of CEO, based at the company's Westlake Village, California, headquarters.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter and the opportunity to work with the young missionaries and the wonderful people of Costa Rica," said John Maddux, co-founder and current CEO of Sunstone Two Tree. "At the same time, I look forward to continuing the work we started in my new role as Executive Chairman. I am proud of Sunstone Two Tree, our management team, and all we have accomplished since our founding in 2012. The company has become a formidable owner, operator and fund manager in the rental housing space and has successfully expanded during a challenging period for the real estate industry."

Scott Maddux has served as President of Sunstone Two Tree since March 2023. He joined the company as a result of the merger between Sunstone Properties Trust and Two Tree Capital, the latter which he co-founded to pursue the emerging build-to-rent market. Prior to founding Two Tree Capital, Maddux was senior vice president at Oaktree Capital in Los Angeles and also worked on the real estate teams at Blackstone and Goldman Sachs in New York City.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Scott Maddux. "We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented group of individuals working at this company and I look forward to continue developing and expanding the team as we scale our platform."

For more information, visit www.sunstonetwotree.com.

About Sunstone Two Tree

Sunstone Two Tree is a vertically integrated real estate operator and developer focused on rental housing in high growth markets throughout the United States. Sunstone Two Tree was formed in 2023 as a result of the merger between Sunstone Properties Trust, an owner, operator and fund manager founded in 2012 with deep expertise and a successful track record in multifamily investments, and Two Tree Capital, an acquirer and developer of multi-family build-for-rent (BFR) communities.

Sunstone Two Tree acquires, renovates and manages existing multifamily assets while developing dedicated single-family rental communities. Sunstone Two Tree is based in Westlake Village, CA is driven by a two-fold mission: 1) to protect investor capital and deliver compelling returns through every phase of the economic cycle and 2) to create and operate safe, clean, and well-maintained rental communities for individuals and families.

