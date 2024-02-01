Sunstone Two Tree Closes on 384-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

Will invest $10.5 million to fully renovate and modernize the "Villas Del Paseo" community

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Two Tree, a developer and operator of rental housing communities in high-growth markets throughout the United States, today announced that it has acquired a 384-unit multifamily apartment property in Houston, Texas, with plans to fully renovate the community. The company purchased the property, located on Elmside Dr. in the Westchase neighborhood of Houston, Texas for $28.9M and will spend $10.5 million on upgrades. Sunstone Two Tree is handling the construction, which has already started, with an anticipated completion date in 2025.

"Houston continues to experience strong job and population growth as evidenced by ranking fifth in the nation in terms of relocations from other cities. Despite construction in recent years, demand has kept vacancies below ten percent in the market," said Scott Maddux, President of Sunstone Two Tree. "Workforce rental housing appeals to the largest segment of today's renter market and has proven to be extremely resilient, even during periods of economic uncertainty. We're pleased to continue our work in Houston to bring high-quality, comfortable, safe and attainable housing to the area."

The Villas Del Paseo community was built in 1978 and has received few improvements over the years. Sunstone Two Tree will manage a top-to-bottom upgrade of the asset, renovating the interiors of all 384 units with high-quality flooring, hard-surface counters, updated lighting, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. On the exterior, it will invest in new paint, do a full roof replacement, add/enhance exterior lighting, improve the landscaping and signage, and repair the balconies and parking lot. It will also update the clubhouse and pool and add dog parks and barbeque areas. The renovations will take place in two phases. The first will include the 144 units east of Elmside Drive, with the remaining 240 being completed in phase two.

Villas Del Paseo is well-positioned to serve the workforce housing community in Houston. It is conveniently located in Westchase, 13 miles from Downton Houston and 20 miles from the William P. Hobby Airport. It is 9 miles from the Energy Corridor, 4 miles from the Memorial City Mall and 3.5 Miles from the Memorial Hermann Hospital. It is also close to the headquarters of several major employers in the area.

Sunstone Two Tree purchased Villas Del Paseo from Comunidad Partners, which has managed the property since 2019. Mark Saunders with Newmark represented the seller. In addition to the Villas del Paseo community, Sunstone Two Tree owns Commons at Westchase, a 282-unit property located 1.3 miles west of Villas Del Paseo, on which it executed a value-add business plan. The company also acquired Village at Westchase, a 462-unit value-add property in 2016, which it sold in April 2022.

Sunstone Two Tree is an acquirer, developer and operator of attainable rental housing communities in high growth markets across the United States. Since its inception in 2012, it has acquired or developed thousands of rental units across the country.

About Sunstone Two Tree

Sunstone Two Tree is a vertically integrated real estate operator and developer focused on rental housing in high growth markets throughout the United States. Sunstone Two Tree was formed in 2023 as a result of the merger between Sunstone Properties Trust, an owner, operator and fund manager founded in 2012 with deep expertise and a successful track record in multifamily investments, and Two Tree Capital, an acquirer and developer of multi-family build-for-rent (BFR) communities.

Sunstone Two Tree acquires, renovates and manages existing multifamily assets while developing dedicated single-family rental communities. Sunstone Two Tree is based in Westlake Village, CA is driven by a two-fold mission: 1) to protect investor capital and deliver compelling returns through every phase of the economic cycle and 2) to create and operate safe, clean, and well-maintained rental communities for individuals and families.

