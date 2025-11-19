SUNSWEET GROWERS NAMES COR VAN DEN BERG CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

YUBA CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet Growers Inc., a global leader in dried fruit and beverage categories, announced the appointment of Cor van den Berg as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In this role, van den Berg will oversee the company's global finance, accounting, treasury, and banking relations. He will play a key role in shaping financial strategy, supporting operational excellence, and driving long-term value creation as Sunsweet continues to expand its presence in the global marketplace.

Cor van den Berg

Mr. van den Berg joins Sunsweet with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and food industries. Most recently, he served as CFO at Darigold (Cooperative), where he led enterprise-wide Strategic Planning & Execution, Corporate Finance & Debt Structure, Capital Funding & Equity management, all of which helped support sustained growth and profitability. Prior to that, he held CFO and other key finance and strategy positions at Mars, Inc. and City of Hope.

"We're happy to welcome Cor to the Sunsweet leadership team," said Brad Schuler, Chief Executive Officer/President of Sunsweet. "His depth of experience and strategic financial perspective will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our operations, invest in innovation, and deliver on our growth ambitions."

"I'm honored to join Sunsweet at such an exciting time," said van den Berg. "The company's strong brands, culture, and track record of growth create an incredible foundation for the future. I look forward to partnering with the team to drive continued performance and build long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Sunsweet remains focused on executing its strategic priorities — delivering consumer-led innovation, building operational resilience, and expanding its reach across key markets. Cor will be based in Yuba City, CA.

Sunsweet, founded in 1917, with over one hundred years' experience in the food industry. Our prunes represent the largest and most successful global brand available in over 40 countries. Sunsweet is owned by a cooperative network of over 150 growers and operates manufacturing facilities in California, Pennsylvania, and Chile. For those interested in further details about Sunsweet's range of products, the company's official website offers comprehensive information.

SOURCE Sunsweet Growers Inc.