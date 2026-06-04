SunTec India Announces $1.2 Billion Milestone in Amazon-Managed Sales, With Clients Averaging 35% Year-Over-Year Growth

NEW DELHI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTec India today announced a significant industry milestone: its dedicated eCommerce growth arm has successfully facilitated over $1.2 billion in Amazon-managed sales across its client portfolio.

This achievement underscores SunTec India's position as a trusted partner for brands across verticals and geographies seeking to scale profitably on the Amazon marketplace, with managed clients recording an average year-over-year revenue growth of 35%.

With expertise across 35+ categories, SunTec India has enabled its clients to sustain top-of-search visibility while simultaneously expanding their market reach across the U.S., U.K., and other key global Amazon marketplaces. The company has partnered with 3,500+ brands on Amazon across diverse product niches, including consumer electronics, health & wellness, automotive & more.

SunTec India's managed services eliminate operational friction at every stage of the selling journey. Their dedicated SMEs work as an extension of each client's team, enabling them to focus on core business priorities while SunTec India manages marketplace complexity.

The company offers end-to-end Amazon account management services, encompassing:

"We've built meaningful, long-term partnerships with businesses of every scale, guiding first-time Amazon sellers through their early growth to established enterprises expanding into new markets. This achievement reflects the trust they place in us and the operational excellence we bring to every engagement. We don't measure success by the services we deliver; we measure it by the market share our clients gain, the revenue they grow & the competition they leave behind.



As we look ahead, our mission remains unchanged: to create lasting value and help our clients lead in every market they enter," said Mr. Ravi Kant, Vice President – eCommerce Division, SunTec India.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a technology and data-driven IT and digital services company headquartered in New Delhi, India. Founded in 1999, the company has served over 8,530 clients across 50 countries, supported by a team of 1,500+ full-time professionals. SunTec India maintains an industry-leading 95%+ client retention rate. The company combines deep human expertise with AI-enabled technology to deliver measurable competitive advantage, driving continuous process improvement and building long-term partnerships that create lasting value for clients.

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SOURCE SunTec India