Suntex and Windward Marina Group Announce Merger of Marina Portfolios Expanding The Suntex Florida Marina Network

Adding 13 locations and 3,000+ slips across the Sunshine State, Suntex now operates over 100 marinas nationwide

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntex Marina Investors LLC through a joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., today announced its merger with Windward's marina portfolio, a leading Florida-based marina network, further expanding the Suntex presence across one of the world's most dynamic recreational boating markets.

Beach Marine, Jacksonville Florida

The transaction adds 13 marinas and more than 3,000 slips, bringing the Suntex network of marinas to more than 100 nationwide, including 34 locations across Florida. The expanded footprint strengthens Suntex's ability to deliver consistent, refined marina experiences while preserving the unique character of each destination, drawing on Windward's local expertise.

In less than seven years, Windward grew from a single marina into a leading Florida platform encompassing more than a dozen premier properties. The company's expansion was driven by a disciplined operating model and deep expertise in complex waterfront infrastructure including seawalls, docks, dredging, and long-term asset stewardship. By building deep local relationships and aligning with multi-generational, family-owned operators, Windward honored each marina's legacy while enhancing operational excellence and driving sustainable growth and performance.

Florida continues to lead the nation in new resident growth and boating participation, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the U.S. recreational marine economy. This transaction reflects Suntex's continued commitment to supporting the boating lifestyle, through waterfront infrastructure, and enhancing access to high-quality marinas in markets where boaters live, cruise, fish, dine, and explore.

"Today's announcement is a meaningful step forward in how we grow - intentionally, collaboratively, and with the boater experience guiding every decision," said Bryan Redmond, CEO & Co-Founder of Suntex. "Windward has assembled an exceptional portfolio of marinas across Florida's most compelling boating destinations. Together, we are creating a highly connected coastal network with Suntex marinas positioned near major inlets from Miami to Amelia Island. With a nationwide network of more than 100 marinas, Suntex is aligning brand standards and experiences across iconic waterfront destinations to deliver greater value for boaters."

"This transaction marks another important milestone in executing Suntex's strategy of expanding in high-growth, coastal markets, particularly in Florida, where demand fundamentals remain favorable and barriers to new supply remain incredibly high," said Matt Dabrowski, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate at Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

The newly added marinas span Amelia Island, Jacksonville Beach, St. Augustine, Port Orange, Micco, Fort Pierce, Port Charlotte, Englewood, Panacea, and Pensacola, offering diverse boating experiences across Florida's Atlantic Coast, Gulf Coast, and Panhandle. These destinations support a broad range of boating lifestyles from fishing and cruising to sailing, and waterfront dining while contributing to coastal communities statewide.

"Suntex brings operational depth, brand stewardship, and a long-term mindset that aligns perfectly with how we view the future of our marinas," said Stefan Johansson, Founder & CEO of Windward Marina Group. "This merger allows us to preserve what makes each Windward marina special while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and guest experiences that will benefit our boaters."

As part of the integration, Suntex brand standards will be thoughtfully introduced across the portfolio, including enhanced guest services and technology-enabled communication all designed to improve access, consistency, and enjoyment on the water. The collaboration results in continuity for local teams while aligning the best operational practices across the combined platform.

"Our growth strategy has always been about quality, not just scale," Redmond added. "By expanding our presence through a collaborative merger like this, we're creating outstanding experiences that matter to boaters and building a resilient marina network positioned for long-term success."

About Suntex - Suntex engages in the ownership and management of marina properties. The executive officers at Suntex have over 100 years combined experience investing in, acquiring, and managing marinas. Suntex, in partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and its affiliates, prides itself on a growing reputation in the marina industry for its commitment to superior customer service, experienced marina managers and staff, conscious contributions to marina communities and expansive enthusiasm for creating memorable experiences on the water. www.suntex.com

About Centerbridge - Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of December 31, 2025, has approximately $46 billion in assets under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com | LinkedIn .

About Windward - Windward www.mywindward.com is an owner and operator of marina and waterfront destinations in Florida. The company was founded by Stefan Johansson in partnership with Robert Finvarb, founder and CEO of Robert Finvarb Companies, a leading hospitality and real estate development platform (www.robertfinvarbcompanies.com), Nalpak Ventures Capital LLC, and Thomas D. Wood, Jr., bringing together marina operations, hospitality expertise, and real estate investment experience to acquire and enhance premier waterfront assets across the state.

SOURCE Suntex Marina Investors LLC