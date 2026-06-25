Suntex Marinas Co-Founder & CEO Bryan Redmond Elected to the Board of Directors of the North Texas Chapter of Folds of Honor

Appointment Reflects Longstanding Commitment to Supporting Educational Scholarships for Military and First Responder Families

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntex Marinas announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Redmond has been elected to the board of directors of the North Texas Chapter of Folds of Honor, further strengthening a longstanding relationship between Suntex Marinas and one of America's most respected nonprofit organizations supporting military and first responder families.

Bryan Redmond

Redmond's appointment represents the culmination of years of dedicated support by both he and Suntex Marinas for the mission of Folds of Honor. Through company-wide fundraising initiatives, customer engagement programs, and charitable events, Suntex and its team members have helped raise nearly $1 million in support of Folds of Honor since the organization became a focus of the company's philanthropic efforts. In 2026 alone, Suntex is on pace to contribute approximately $200,000 toward scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 educational scholarships totaling more than $340 million across all 50 states. The organization provides educational support ranging from K-12 private school tuition and tutoring to college, trade school, technical certifications, graduate degrees, and professional programs.

"Folds of Honor represents the very best of America, ensuring military and first responder families have access to the educational resources they deserve," said Redmond. "Being elected to the Board of Directors of the North Texas Chapter is a tremendous honor. Every scholarship is an investment in a family's future and a meaningful way to honor those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Under Redmond's leadership, Suntex Marinas has integrated support for Folds of Honor into its culture, engaging customers, employees, and boating communities across the country. The company's fundraising efforts have directly contributed to educational opportunities for scholarship recipients while raising awareness of the organization's mission throughout the recreational boating industry.

"Bryan Redmond's election to the North Texas Board reflects both his personal commitment and the extraordinary support that Suntex Marinas has provided to Folds of Honor over many years," said Lt Col Rooney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Folds of Honor. "Bryan understands that education changes lives and that honoring the sacrifice of our nation's heroes requires meaningful action. We are grateful for his leadership, his passion for our mission, and the incredible impact Suntex continues to make on behalf of military and first responder families."

The appointment further reinforces Suntex Marinas' commitment to community engagement and charitable initiatives that positively impact the lives of those who have served the United States. Through continued fundraising, awareness campaigns, and strategic partnerships, Suntex plans to expand its support of Folds of Honor in the years ahead.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Since its founding in 2007, the organization has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling more than $340 million. Folds of Honor is rated a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator and holds a Platinum rating from GuideStar. To learn more about Folds of Honor, its North Texas chapter, or to donate, visit northtexas.foldsofhonor.org

About Suntex

Suntex Marinas owns and operates a national network of over 100 premier marina properties across the United States. With more than a century of combined experience, Suntex specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality marinas. The company is recognized for its commitment to exceptional customer service, experienced on-site teams, and strong community engagement delivering elevated, memorable experiences for boaters on the water. www.suntex.com

SOURCE Suntex Marina Investors LLC