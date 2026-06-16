Suntex Marinas Launch National Insurance Partnership with NFP

Exclusively for Suntex clients, the partnership provides direct access to dedicated boat insurance specialists, personalized guidance and hands‑on support

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntex Marinas, a national owner and operator of marina properties, today announced a partnership with NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant. The partnership will provide a more refined and customer-centric boat and yacht insurance program for Suntex customers across the United States. Exclusively brokered by NFP, the program streamlines the insurance buying and claim process and connects Suntex customers with tailored coverage solutions supported by seasoned marine insurance specialists.

"We're excited to partner with NFP and improve the customer experience at every stage of the boat insurance process," said Bert Fowles, Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Suntex Marinas. "Powered by a multi-carrier model, the program delivers a single access point to comprehensive insurance solutions for our customers."

Complemented by a fully integrated quoting and service platform, live specialist support and a phased national rollout, the program will drive greater transparency, flexibility and value across coverage structure and pricing outcomes. With access to multiple specialty marine insurers, Suntex customers will benefit from a tailored approach to their policies aligned to vessel type and usage and for value and long-term protection.

"We look forward to working with Suntex customers and leveraging our strong marina and marine expertise across all vessel types for a more informed and personalized insurance experience," said Tom Gresh, Yacht Practice Leader, NFP. "Our approach to boat and yacht risk management optimizes solutions over time to ensure coverage adapts to the ways boat enthusiasts use and enjoy their vessels."

With a network of over 100 marinas nationwide, this program will deliver a seamless experience for Suntex customers wherever they boat. Integrated across marina websites, digital channels and on-site touchpoints, it streamlines the insurance process from start to finish. The program will continue to evolve and expand over time, becoming a core part of how insurance is delivered to Suntex customers across the network.

About Suntex

Suntex Marinas owns and operates a national network of over 100 premier marina properties across the United States. With more than a century of combined experience, Suntex specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality marinas. The company is recognized for its commitment to exceptional customer service, experienced on-site teams, and strong community engagement delivering elevated, memorable experiences for boaters on the water. www.suntex.com

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

About the Suntex Strategic Partner Network

The Suntex Strategic Partner Network connects leading brands with an engaged, nationwide community of thousands of active boaters across more than 100 Suntex marinas. Designed to deliver meaningful value to both customers and partners, the program integrates products and services directly into the boating experience through digital channels, on-site activations, and targeted marketing initiatives. With access to a highly qualified customer base and a scalable national platform, partners can build direct relationships with boaters while enhancing the overall Suntex experience. https://strategicpartners.suntex.com/

SOURCE Suntex Marina Investors LLC