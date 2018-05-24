Suntiva Is One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent. The award is the result of a comprehensive assessment of private companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"Our people come first at Suntiva," said Suntiva President and CEO Hany Malik. "We provide opportunities for employees to be heard, to make a difference, and to personally impact the business. I'm proud to have built a team that could create and sustain a vibrant culture and deep employee engagement where employees have clear purpose and feel good about doing meaningful work. I believe strong company cultures breed not only stunning individual and team performance, but also quality deliverables and client outcomes," said Dr Malik.

At Suntiva, our core values, embody great minds and great hearts, assume good intentions, foster teamwork and collaboration, do the right thing all the time and hold ourselves accountable for results, are the key pillars for how we operate our business. Suntiva maintains our culture and values though our commitment to giving back to our community, ongoing recognition programs and through company events. In addition, we encourage our employees to achieve their maximum potential by supporting participation in new programs for training, career development and wellness programs.

Suntiva is always looking to grow our talent. To view open job opportunities please check out the careers website at http://www.suntiva.com/join-us/.

About Suntiva: Suntiva is a business transformation and technology company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to Enabling Smart Government™ by supporting government leaders with Digital, Workforce and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance and organizational performance, human capital and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

