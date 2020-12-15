Suntiva Receives $36M in Awards Across U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a leading business transformation partner to government agencies, had a banner busy season last quarter. Mark Day, Senior Vice President for Civilian Sector at Suntiva, notes this includes winning 16 awards worth an estimated $36 million dollars. We are pleased that 13 of those awards were new BPA orders at the Food and Drug Administration through the FDA Integrated Services BPA (FDA-IS), supporting a multitude of Offices and Centers at the Agency. Additionally, across HHS, Suntiva received several awards with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including new programs at three Institutes where we had not previously worked directly. We are also pleased to be supporting the HHS Administration for Children and Families Office of the Chief Information Officer for the first time ever.

Every federal agency has had a challenging year keeping mission critical support uninterrupted while flipping to remote work during the COVID-19 quarantine. The public servants within HHS are unwavering in their commitment as they fight tirelessly to respond to the ongoing global pandemic. "Suntiva is honored to be trusted to partner with HHS to support their public health mission during a time when their contributions to our country's health and safety remain paramount," said Jordan Parsons, Suntiva's HHS Account Director. "The workforce transformation services and adoption management solutions we've been hired to deliver will be critical to help dedicated HHS staff and leadership work more effectively, cohesively, and efficiently on both individual and mission-related challenges."

Suntiva's new awards across HHS will provide adoption management, coaching, training, leadership development, and employee engagement solutions and services to aid workforce transformation and adoption of new technologies, and build resiliency to facilitate long-term telework for public health government employees in meeting their mission.

About Suntiva:

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving federal government agencies. We are committed to supporting government excellence with Digital, Workforce, and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, processes, and technology in significant, measurable, and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens, integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance, organizational performance, human capital, and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience, and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, ISO 2001:2015 certified, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002, and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

