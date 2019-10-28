Suntiva Wins 10 BPA Orders with FDA Worth More Than $9 Million

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a trusted advisor to leaders in achieving critical business transformation outcomes, is proud to announce that it recently won ten BPA orders with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a total value of more than $9 million. The BPA orders were awarded through the 5-year, $100M ceiling, multi-award FDA Integrated Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (FDA-IS BPA) that Suntiva was awarded earlier this year.

As part of these contract awards, Suntiva will perform work across four FDA Centers including the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, Center for Veterinary Medicine and the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, as well as FDA University and the FDA Office of Operations.

"We are honored to be chosen to provide a full range of services and solutions necessary to support the FDA in the execution of its mission to protect public health and its employees," says Dr. Hany Malik, Suntiva's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our talented workforce is dedicated to continuing its 10-year history of providing workforce transformation solutions and services to FDA leaders—helping them to make lasting impact."

Through these BPA orders, Suntiva will provide individual and group coaching, team effectiveness programs, leadership development and accountability programs, organizational development support, change management, training administration, project management certification programs, specialized training for the FDA workforce on retirement planning, technical writing, and FAC-COR requirements. These services, and all the services Suntiva stands ready to provide through the FDA-IS BPA, are designed to build individual and team capability to lead and execute on FDA's important public health mission—to ensure the safety and security of our nation's food and drug supply and advance medical innovations.

About Suntiva:

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to supporting government excellence with Digital, Workforce, and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process, and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance and organizational performance, human capital, and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience, and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002, and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

SOURCE Suntiva

Related Links

http://www.suntiva.com

