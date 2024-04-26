SunTrain Celebrates Earth Day at the Port of Oakland with Renewable Energy Demonstration

OAKLAND, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, SunTrain – a pioneer in renewable energy distribution – visited the Port of Oakland to showcase the benefits of its "Trainsmission" technology on energy distribution, and how it could contribute to the Port's leadership toward environmental sustainability and innovation within the maritime industry.

SunTrain Founder and CTO, Christopher Smith, explains the containerized battery technology to the demo attendees. Photo Courtesy of SunTrain. Group photo of Earth Day demo attendees in front of a SunTrain branded railcar. Photo Courtesy of SunTrain.

SunTrain specializes in the delivery of renewable energy via containerized batteries on existing freight rail networks. The company's innovative approach capitalizes on the efficiency and reliability of existing rail networks 100,000+ miles of capacity to transport and deliver renewable energy, offering a cost-effective and rapid solution to transmission bottlenecks and energy storage limitations.

This method bypasses traditional grid limitations, offering a direct line from renewable generation sites to high-demand urban centers and structurally constrained areas. While the transmission grid is already close to capacity, the railroad grid is not. SunTrain can move gigawatt-hours of renewable energy – a single SunTrain can deliver the energy of two nuclear plants operating for an hour – across the existing rail network to where and when it is needed.

With railyards adjacent to its maritime operations, the demonstration showed how the Port of Oakland is uniquely positioned to seamlessly integrate SunTrain's technology, while directly aligning with the Port's goal of zero-emissions operations by 2050.

This proximity is key to the company's mission to deliver clean energy right where it's needed most, efficiently, and effectively. Immediate access to clean energy means immediate benefits for the communities around the Port of Oakland, many of which have been disproportionately affected by pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from traditional energy sources.

As the Port of Oakland continues to prioritize environmental sustainability and responsible growth, SunTrain represents a significant opportunity to reduce its carbon footprint and promote a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information about SunTrain, please visit www.suntrain.co.

For more information about the Port of Oakland, please visit www.portofoakland.com.

About SunTrain:

SunTrain resolves massive transmission bottlenecks that are throttling renewable energy generation. SunTrain seamlessly stores green energy from remote solar and wind farms within customized battery containers that are transported over existing railroad networks. This links generation sites and congested substation nodes, bypassing the conventional transmission system. According to the DoE's 2023 Transmission Study, the U.S. requires 115,000 gigawatt-miles of new transmission lines by 2040, double its current capacity. SunTrain solves these colossal problems through a new means of green energy distribution: "Trainsmission". SunTrain serves regions where energy storage is nearly nonexistent and new traditional hard-wired transmission lines face insurmountable obstacles.

About the Port of Oakland:

The Port of Oakland generates vital economic activity, community benefits and environmental innovation, as the Port decarbonizes its operations for a cleaner and greener future. Along with its partners, the Port supports 98,345 jobs in the region and $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees Oakland International Airport, the Oakland Seaport and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port of Oakland is Everyone's Port! Connect with the Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport through Facebook and Twitter, or with the Port on LinkedIn, YouTube, and at www.portofoakland.com.

Quotes:

"One of the greatest advantages of our technology is its immediacy," said Jeff Anderson, CEO of SunTrain. "While other infrastructure projects might take years to develop, SunTrain is here now, ready to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy resilience, ensuring we can respond to grid outages swiftly and keep energy flowing even during natural disasters."

"Our mission leverages the existing 100,000+ miles of U.S. rail capacity to move clean energy immediately from renewable sources to places like the Port of Oakland, where it is most needed," said Christopher Smith, Founder and CTO of SunTrain. "Bypassing years of waiting for costly traditional transmission upgrades, optimizing grid performance and alleviating congestion."

"This exciting and innovative initiative supports the Port of Oakland's commitment to environmental stewardship," said Port of Oakland Director of Maritime Bryan Brandes. "We are dedicated to zero-emission seaport operations while continuing to grow our maritime business."

"On behalf of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, we were excited to welcome SunTrain to Oakland on Earth Day, with their bold plan to bring up to 2 gigawatts of clean power to frontline communities like ours, using existing freight lines," said Julie Caskey, Director of Climate Partnerships, Office of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. "SunTrain's plans align well with Mayor Thao's vision for Oakland's clean energy future, where we need more power than we can access from the grid for our own Equitable Climate Action Plan goals, and to further Oakland's future as the hub for clean transportation and climate tech business solutions."

