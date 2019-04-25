SunTrust and BB&T CEOs Discuss Merger of Equals

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William H. Rogers, Jr. and BB&T Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King today spoke at a joint public meeting of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on the proposed merger of equals between SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT). They were joined by SunTrust Enterprise Community Reinvestment Officer Lynette Bell and BB&T Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Reinvestment Sharon Jeffries-Jones.

Both CEOs and CRA leads shared information relating to the benefits of the proposed merger for clients and communities, along with a summary of both institutions' strong performance under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The full transcript of remarks delivered by Rogers and Bell is available here.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $220 billion and total deposits of $162 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

