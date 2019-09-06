SunTrust Bank to Donate $250,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) announced today it will give $250,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief and recovery efforts in support of the communities and businesses impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the global efforts of the Red Cross to help in the Bahamas. The SunTrust Bank donation is to aid first responders as they bring relief to people who've lost their homes and need food and shelter.

"We're committed to ensuring people get the assistance they need for their well-being as they begin to recover from the devastation of the storm," said Bill Rogers, chairman and CEO of SunTrust Bank.

SunTrust Bank will also accept financial donations for American Red Cross relief efforts in all branches through Oct. 18.

