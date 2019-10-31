SunTrust Foundation Awards $1.5 Million Grant to Junior Achievement of Greater Washington

JA Finance Park combines in-classroom curriculum with an interactive "mini-city" where students experience the challenges of making real-life financial decisions. This experience lays the foundation for how they approach their future financial responsibilities and navigate success in the modern economy.

"The SunTrust Foundation's committed partnership gives JA the ability to empower over 50,000 students a year across Greater Washington to develop financial management skills and take charge of their financial life," said Ed Grenier, president and CEO, Junior Achievement of Greater Washington. "JA Finance Park's success is a testament to the public-private venture model that brings together businesses and school systems to prepare our local students for the future. By partnering with the SunTrust Foundation, we look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to impact our region's next generation of leaders."

JA Finance Park is a collaboration between the Greater Washington region's school systems, businesses, educators and volunteer mentors, who come together to inspire, guide and teach students how to be financially responsible. Students leave JA Finance Park equipped to make financial decisions related to income, expenses, savings and credit.

"The SunTrust Foundation is committed to providing financial education in our communities," said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. "Our partnership with Junior Achievement will give youth financial skills and confidence for their future success as adults."

"Our SunTrust team actively volunteers throughout our communities," said Dan O'Neill, SunTrust Bank Mid-Atlantic division president. "We're looking forward to expanding our volunteerism to JA Finance Park in Fairfax and Prince George's County to help more students gain financial confidence."

About Junior Achievement of Greater Washington

Junior Achievement of Greater Washington is a non-profit organization that is changing the game for our region's youth with relevant experiential education in work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. We bring together school systems, business leaders and trained volunteer mentors to provide equal access to the tools, people and experiences all youth need to be 100% prepared for real life in the real world. That means students gain what matters most: control over their own lives, futures and careers. To learn more, visit myJA.org.

About SunTrust Foundation

The SunTrust Foundation is committed to SunTrust Bank's (NYSE: STI) purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $180 million throughout the United States.

