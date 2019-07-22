SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National

ATLANTA, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SunTrust Foundation today announced a three-year grant of $2 million to 3DE National to continue the nonprofit's expansion in metro Atlanta and launch 3DE schools outside of Georgia for the first time, bringing the innovative high school model to Florida, Texas and the District of Columbia.

3DE schools infuse education with real-world experiences through corporate partners and experiential design. The school model creates engaging learning environments and empowers students with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to unlock greater economic opportunity.

"Career readiness and workforce development are among areas of focus that drive the SunTrust Foundation's actions and investments," said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. "The ground-breaking work that 3DE is doing in the high school classroom aligns seamlessly with our mission to build up our communities and help others gain financial confidence."

In 2015, 3DE first launched at Banneker High School, the highest-poverty and lowest-performing high school in Fulton County School System. The new school model led to a 91% graduation rate, representing a 46% increase overall. There are now six 3DE schools in four metro Atlanta districts - Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County School District, Fulton County School System and Gwinnett County Public Schools. Each location continues to demonstrate positive outcomes with increased student engagement, academic gains and development of transferable competencies.

"SunTrust Foundation was a founding partner of the first 3DE schools. Their visionary leadership and strategic engagement were instrumental in the early success," said Jack Harris, president and CEO of 3DE. "We are grateful for the continued support of the SunTrust Foundation and their extended partnership as a National Signature Partner of 3DE schools."

The 3DE approach creates interdisciplinary learning environments that apply academic standards to real-world experiences. It exposes students to a broad range of careers and industries that build critical thinking, problem solving, analytical reasoning, communication and collaboration.

About 3DE National

3DE by Junior Achievement is dedicated to expanding economic opportunity and economic mobility by re-engineering high school education to improve student engagement, accelerate academic outcomes, and develop competencies to excel in the future of work. 3DE schools are developed and sustained through joint venture partnerships with school districts, 3DE by Junior Achievement and the broader business community. 3DE launched in Atlanta in 2015 and by 2024 aims to expand to 55 schools serving nearly 20,000 students.

About SunTrust Foundation

The SunTrust Foundation is committed to SunTrust Bank's (NYSE: STI) purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $170 million throughout the United States.

SOURCE SunTrust Foundation