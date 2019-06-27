SunTrust Highlights Accomplishments in 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

ATLANTA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) released its 2018 Corporate Responsibility report, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts while underscoring its focus on inclusive, ethical business practices.

"SunTrust teammates work tirelessly to advance financial confidence and enrich our communities, and I'm honored to showcase the work they do to make SunTrust a truly purpose-driven bank," said Bill Rogers, SunTrust Chairman and CEO. "We have always been committed to being a responsible, sustainable business, and I appreciate the opportunity to share our progress."



Report highlights include:

$19.5 million in giving from the SunTrust Foundation and 203,000 hours of volunteer service by SunTrust teammates;

in giving from the SunTrust Foundation and 203,000 hours of volunteer service by SunTrust teammates; $606 million in funding for Affordable Housing Loans, $652 million for Community Service Loans, and $688 million for Economic Development Loans all aimed at driving community enhancements;

in funding for Affordable Housing Loans, for Community Service Loans, and for Economic Development Loans all aimed at driving community enhancements; The success of the Momentum onUp financial wellness program, with more than 150 client companies offering it to their employees and SunTrust investing $18 million back into its teammates' savings accounts for completion;

back into its teammates' savings accounts for completion; $156 million invested with minority- and women-owned businesses;

invested with minority- and women-owned businesses; More than 4,000 teammates participated in the inaugural Day of Understanding diversity and inclusion event;

$6 billion in transactions to support clean energy projects and programs and $1 billion in direct lending to clean energy projects since 2013; and

in transactions to support clean energy projects and programs and in direct lending to clean energy projects since 2013; and The planting of more than 2,500 acres of trees through LightStream's initiative to plant a tree for every funded loan.

For a comprehensive list of SunTrust's corporate responsibility performance, please view the full SunTrust Corporate Responsibility Report.



About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2019, SunTrust had total assets of $220 billion and total deposits of $162 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Related Links

www.suntrust.com

