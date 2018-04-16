SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool

Using SmartGUIDE, most applicants can complete the SunTrust Mortgage online application in 30 to 40 minutes versus the traditional timeframe of an hour or more. SmartGUIDE pre-populates and validates much of the application, automatically pulling data from documents and bank statements that otherwise would need to be scanned and uploaded manually by the applicant. This creates a paperless process, even letting clients e-sign application documents requiring a signature.

"Applying for a mortgage is an important personal and financial milestone, but too often the complexity and paper-ridden nature of the application process creates added stress," said Todd Chamberlain, head of mortgage banking at SunTrust. "SmartGUIDE empowers clients with a tool that will simplify and accelerate the mortgage application, allowing them to enjoy a new level of transparency, decreasing their stress and increasing their confidence."

SmartGUIDE also enables applicants to chat with loan officers at any point during the application process, as well as to log in to check the status of a completed application. This access to information and real-time support reduces the back-and-forth communication between applicants and loan officers that often delays the application process.

"In addition to offering speed and convenience, SmartGUIDE makes the mortgage application process easier for consumers to follow and understand," said Ken Meyer, chief technology officer for consumer banking at SunTrust. "On the occasion that a document does not automatically populate, clients can easily snap a picture and upload it using any mobile device."

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is dedicated to advancing the financial well-being of the clients and communities it serves. Through onUp.com, SunTrust provides tools and tips to help Americans to gain financial confidence.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of December 31, 2017, SunTrust had total assets of $206 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

