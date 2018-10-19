SunTrust Named Leader for Online Banking and Mobile Banking by Javelin Strategy & Research

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) has been named a leader in the Javelin's 2018 Online Banking and 2018 Mobile Banking Scorecards in four distinct categories. SunTrust received leader recognition in the Online Banking Award scorecard for the third consecutive year, this year ranking in three of the six categories: Security Empowerment, Money Movement and Customer Service. SunTrust was also recognized as a leader in Javelin's 2018 Mobile Banking Award for the Account Opening category.

"At SunTrust, we continue to see adoption and usage of our digital channels grow each year," said Ameesh Vakharia, Omnichannel Executive for SunTrust. "Knowing how important both sophisticated functionality and a seamless interface are to clients' experiences, we're honored to be recognized as a leader by Javelin in four categories. Making it easier to bank with us is essential to helping more people gain financial confidence."

SunTrust and other winners were published in Javelin's 2018 Online Banking and 2018 Mobile Banking Scorecard Reports. The annual scorecards measure 250 online features and 200 mobile features offered by the top 28 U.S. financial institutions.

Javelin evaluates features based on strategic value, tactical necessity, and industry and consumer trends and weighs each category based on what consumers share is most important to their satisfaction with online and mobile banking.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of September 30, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $211 billion and total deposits of $160 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com .

